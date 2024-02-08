 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Steelers hire Tom Arth as QB coach

Arth was interviewed by Pittsburgh this week

By Jarrett Bailey
NFL: Los Angeles Chargers Minicamp Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The coaching news keeps coming out of Pittsburgh as the Steelers continue to add to their coaching staff.

The Steelers are hiring Tom Arth as their quarterbacks coach. Arth was the passing game specialist for the Los Angeles Chargers last season under Brandon Staley and was interviewed yesterday by Pittsburgh.

This comes immediately following the Steelers naming former Jets assistant Zach Azzanni as their new wide receivers coach. Pittsburgh also brought back quarterbacks coach Mike Sullivan in the same role.

Earlier reports imitially indicated that Arth’s role would be as the Steelers’ pass game coordinator, but both Gerry Dulac and Mike DeFabo have come out and said those reports were inaccurate.

Fans wanted to see the Steelers look outside the organization this off-season when it came to building a new staff. Credit where it’s due- they’ve done exactly that. This marks the third hire outside of the organization so far this hiring cycle, the biggest, of course, being offensive coordinator Arthur Smith.

Arth was the head coach at John Carroll from 2013-16, as well as at Chattanooga from 2017-18 before taking the Akron job from 2019-21. He became the Chargers’ pass game specialist in 2022.

