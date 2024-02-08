Steelers hire Tom Arth as QB coach

The coaching news keeps coming out of Pittsburgh as the Steelers continue to add to their coaching staff.

The Steelers are hiring Tom Arth as their quarterbacks coach. Arth was the passing game specialist for the Los Angeles Chargers last season under Brandon Staley and was interviewed yesterday by Pittsburgh.

This comes immediately following the Steelers naming former Jets assistant Zach Azzanni as their new wide receivers coach. Pittsburgh also brought back quarterbacks coach Mike Sullivan in the same role.

Steelers have hired former NYJets assistant Zach Azzanni as WR coach and former Chargers assistant Tom Arth as QB coach, per team sources. They are still in discussion for some arrangement with former QB coach Mike Sullivan. — Gerry Dulac (@gerrydulac) February 8, 2024

Earlier reports imitially indicated that Arth’s role would be as the Steelers’ pass game coordinator, but both Gerry Dulac and Mike DeFabo have come out and said those reports were inaccurate.

Per team source, the Steelers have hired former Jets assistant Zach Azzanni as WR coach and former Chargers assistant Tom Arth as QB coach.



Reports of a passing game coordinator are inaccurate. — Mike DeFabo (@MikeDeFabo) February 8, 2024

Fans wanted to see the Steelers look outside the organization this off-season when it came to building a new staff. Credit where it’s due- they’ve done exactly that. This marks the third hire outside of the organization so far this hiring cycle, the biggest, of course, being offensive coordinator Arthur Smith.

Arth was the head coach at John Carroll from 2013-16, as well as at Chattanooga from 2017-18 before taking the Akron job from 2019-21. He became the Chargers’ pass game specialist in 2022.