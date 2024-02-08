Steelers edge rusher T.J. Watt totally knew he was robbed for DPOY

While NFL fans (OK, maybe just Steelers fans) sit simmering in pure sock and awe that Pittsburgh Steelers OLB T.J. Watt didn’t win the 2023 AP Defensive Player of the Year award, it would appear that it was not a surprise to him at all.

Nothing I’m not used to. — TJ Watt (@_TJWatt) February 9, 2024

Watt tweeted out the cryptic phrase, “Nothing I’m not used to,” just about an hour ahead of the announcement that Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett won Defensive Player of the Year.

Watt’s undoubtedly referring to the lack of recognition he gets, whether it be in the awards column or on the field, as referees miss holding calls on Watt left and right. Earlier this year, Watt vaguely commented on the situation, saying, “[The] NFL has something against me, so I don’t want to talk any more negatively against them. I don’t know what I did, but I’ll leave it at that.”

Someone call the cops. T.J. Watt was robbed, and he knows it.