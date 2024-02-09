Friday Happy Hour: Super Bowl 58 Edition

Another week in the books! Super Bowl LVIII is just two days away, and with that, we’re in the midst of planning our evenings, menus, and more. Join your fellow Steelers fans to talk all things Super Bowl on this wonderful Friday evening ahead of the Big Game!!

Tell us about your typical Super Bowl vibes! Do you watch the game at home? Host a party? Go to a party? What’s the BEST Super Bowl snack? Bonus points if you share the recipe with your fellow Steelers fans. If you could pick any artist, past or present, to perform in this year’s Super Bowl, no barriers to money or the afterlife if your favorite artist is no longer with us... who’s it gonna be? Greatest moment in a Steelers Super Bowl? With a win in Super Bowl LVIII, the San Francisco 49ers will tie the Steelers and Patriots for the most Super Bowl wins in NFL history (6). How important to you is it that the Steelers not get surpassed with that record?