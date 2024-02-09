Steelers Friday mailbag: Will Pittsburgh actually make a substantial move for a QB?

Welcome to the Steelers Friday mailbag, where we answer your questions every week. Thank you to the BTSC community for your continued support. Time to open the envelopes.

Note: With it now being the offseason for the Steelers, we’ll be doing the mailbags bi-weekly just to have a full cycle of news to discuss.

Q: Jarrett, was the entire Steelers coaching staff at the Senior Bowl practices or just Tomlin and a few others?- Mike Humphreys

A: No, just Mike Tomlin and Omar Khan, along with at least one scout that was there through the week. No team sends their entire staff, that would be far too much. Usually just head coach and GM that go down, and then the scouts that are assigned to be there.

Q: Will the Steelers do anything to save money on Cam Heyward’s contract or could he just retire?- bonairjim

A: Cam’s not retiring, he’ll be back. I’d expect the Steelers to convert some of his salary into a roster bonus to save money against the cap, but he isn’t going anywhere.

Q: Does Art Rooney II truly understand how desperate the QB situation is, or is he just that out of touch?- p-squared

A: I’d lean toward the latter. Rooney is cheap and far too patient. He doesn’t seem to understand that it isn’t 2002 anymore where you can be a contender with a mid-to-subpar quarterback as long as your defense is good. It’s the age of the quarterback. If you don’t have a good one, or at least an above average one with everything else on the roster as close to perfect as possible, you have no shot. I wouldn’t get my hopes up on a big splash being made. Prepare for Ryan Tannehill and a mid-round draft pick as the “competition” at quarterback.