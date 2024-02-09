Terrible Towel Tales: Cam Heyward gives emotional speech after winning Man of the Year

Welcome to the Terrible Towel Tales, where we’ll highlight some of the latest stories permeating Steelers media for your reading pleasure every Monday through Saturday. In today’s news…

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive captain Cam Heyward has been nominated for the NFL Walter Payton Man of the Year award six times. On his sixth nomination, he won and brought everyone to tears as he took the stage to thank those around him. Heyward’s work has always been dedicated to his late father, and the rest of his family. And after thanking the Steelers organization and head coach Mike Tomlin, he started to thank those around him, and those who are looking down.

Back in 2021, when the Philadelphia Eagles were reportedly thinking about trading All-Pro defensive tackle Fletcher Cox, the Pittsburgh Steelers were one of the teams in the sweepstakes. That never happened, but Cox did appear on Cam Heyward’s Not Just Football Podcast as a guest during Super Bowl week. And when the topic of who he would want to play with the most came up, Cox answered the man sitting near him — Heyward himself. “You. That’s all love,” Cox said. “Just respect that you got for the game, respect that I have for the game. The way that you play the game, the way that I play the game, like we definitely could. That would’ve been nice. We could make some things happen.”