Steelers make coaching hires official, add Mateo Kambui as offensive assistant

The Steelers officially added three coaches to their offensive staff on Friday. The first two names, Tom Arth as quarterbacks coach and Zach Azzanni as wide receivers coach, were previously reported this week. The new name announced is Mateo Kambui as the Steelers’ new offensive assistant.

Per Steelers.com, Kambui was an offensive line assistant coach in 2023 with the Atlanta Falcons. Before that, he spent time with the Denver Broncos, Georgia Southern, and Florida A&M, where he was a running backs coach.

Arth was the passing game specialist for the Los Angeles Chargers prior to joining the Steelers, while Azzanni spent 2023 as the New York Jets’ wide receivers coach.

Although Arth was officially hired as the Steelers’ new quarterbacks coach, Mike Sullivan is also listed at the position on the Steelers’ website. With reports that Sullivan will remain with the team in 2024, expect the Steelers to create a new position for him sometime this offseason.