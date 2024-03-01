 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

2024 NFL Combine Open Thread DBs and TEs

3pm ET Friday edition

By SNW
Feb 25, 2012; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Mike Adams runs the 40 yard dash during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Spurlock-US PRESSWIRE
The NFL in its infinite wisdom decided to go with the NFL Channel only this year.

The Steelers hold picks #20 - 1st, #51 - 2nd, #84 - 3rd, #120 & #121 - 4th, #197 - 6th, #238 - 7th.

Today we have DBs and TEs, I don’t think they’ll choose a TE this draft, but they need a couple of DBs.

CBs of some interest that will be available after round 1. They could take a CB at 20 if one of the top guys gets moved down because of the Ts, WRs, and QBs getting grabbed early.

  • Khyree Jackson: Oregon - 6’ 4”, 205lbs. 4th round.
  • Cam Hart: Notre Dame - 6’ 3” 204lbs. 4th. See a pattern?

SCBs: All third rounders.

  • Kris Abrams-Draine: Missouri - 5’ 11” 178lbs.
  • Kalen King: Penn St. - 5’ 11” 190lbs.
  • Mike Sainristill: Michigan - 5’ 11” 182lbs.

SSs to watch:

  • Jaden Hicks: Washington St. - 6’ 3” 212lbs. 3rd.
  • Kitan Oladapo: Oregon St. - 6’ 2” 219lbs.

Let us know who you’re keeping an eye on so we can watch too.

