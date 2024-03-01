 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Steelers meet with multiple first-round projected receivers

Could receiver really be a target in the first round?

By Jarrett Bailey
2023 Pac-12 Championship - Oregon v Washington Photo by Ric Tapia/Getty Images

While many are penciling in either an offensive lineman or cornerback for the Pittsburgh Steelers in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, the Steelers are making their rounds when it comes to pass catchers.

The Steelers have had formal meetings with Troy Franklin of Oregon and Brian Thomas of LSU. Both are expected to go mid-late first round. They have also met with the likes of Jalen McMillan from Washington and AD Mitchell from Texas.

The Steelers have also met with Roman Wilson of Michigan, who is expected to go as early as late in the first round, but his ceiling will be in the top 50 picks.

The Steelers have questionable depth behind Diontae Johnson and George Pickens, so receiver is expected to be a need, but a first round need? Perhaps this is a hint at a possible trade being made. Regardless, there is a greater than zero chance the pick at No. 20 is a receiver.

