Terrible Towel Tales: Steelers’ great Andy Russell dies at age 82

Welcome to the Terrible Towel Tales, where we’ll highlight some of the latest stories permeating Steelers media for your reading pleasure every Monday through Saturday. In today’s news…

Andy Russell, a linebacker who played for the Steelers in the 1960s and 1970s and won two Super Bowl rings, has died at the age of 82. A 1963 16th-round draft pick, Russell earned a starting job in Pittsburgh as a rookie, then missed the next two seasons while serving in the Army. Upon his return in 1966, Russell again earned a starting job and would not relinquish it until he retired. Russell was named to his first Pro Bowl in 1968, and would then be named to every Pro Bowl from 1970 to 1975. He was voted the Steelers’ team MVP in 1971, and he’s a member of the Steelers’ All-Time Team and their Hall of Honor. Russell’s streak of 168 consecutive games played is the fourth-longest in franchise history.

According to a report by Tyler Dragon of USA TODAY Sports, the Pittsburgh Steelers have not closed the book on the idea of trading for Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields. Dragon claims that there are three teams — the Steelers, Las Vegas Raiders and Atlanta Falcons — still showing interest in making a trade for Fields. Bears GM Ryan Poles noted at the NFL Scouting Combine that if the team does trade Fields, they want to do right by him and do it before the start of free agency, which is just two weeks away.