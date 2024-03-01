Terrible Towel Tales: Steelers’ great Andy Russell dies at age 82

Welcome to the Terrible Towel Tales, where we’ll highlight some of the latest stories permeating Steelers media for your reading pleasure every Monday through Saturday. In today’s news…
Former Steelers linebacker Andy Russell dies at 82 | Michael David Smith, NBC Sports
Andy Russell, a linebacker who played for the Steelers in the 1960s and 1970s and won two Super Bowl rings, has died at the age of 82.
A 1963 16th-round draft pick, Russell earned a starting job in Pittsburgh as a rookie, then missed the next two seasons while serving in the Army. Upon his return in 1966, Russell again earned a starting job and would not relinquish it until he retired.
Russell was named to his first Pro Bowl in 1968, and would then be named to every Pro Bowl from 1970 to 1975. He was voted the Steelers’ team MVP in 1971, and he’s a member of the Steelers’ All-Time Team and their Hall of Honor. Russell’s streak of 168 consecutive games played is the fourth-longest in franchise history.
REPORT: Steelers remain interested in Bears QB Justin Fields | Curt Popejoy, Steelers Wire
According to a report by Tyler Dragon of USA TODAY Sports, the Pittsburgh Steelers have not closed the book on the idea of trading for Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields.
Dragon claims that there are three teams — the Steelers, Las Vegas Raiders and Atlanta Falcons — still showing interest in making a trade for Fields. Bears GM Ryan Poles noted at the NFL Scouting Combine that if the team does trade Fields, they want to do right by him and do it before the start of free agency, which is just two weeks away.
Steelers Could Make Splash Trade for Star LB | Noah Strackbein, All Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers will begin negotiating with free agency in the upcoming weeks, but they likely have a list of players ready to go, hoping they can get their hands on a few once the open market begins.
One name that may not be on the minds of many, but who could be on the mind of the Steelers, is linebacker Haason Reddick.
The veteran pass rusher is likely leaving the Eagles after spending the last two seasons in Philadelphia. In making two Pro Bowls the last two years, Reddick has accumulated 27 sacks, 24 tackles for loss, five forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.
