Friday Happy Hour: 2024 NFL Combine edition

Happy NFL combine, folks! NFL fans and Steelers staffers alike are tuning into the action in Indy this weekend, with some of the most interesting action still to come with skill position players on Saturday and OL on Sunday. Buckle up, Pittsburgh-ers. We need to pay close attention to the action, particularly on Sunday to scout out the future anchor on the offensive line... (please draft Jackson Powers-Johnson, please draft Jackson Powers-Johnson)

Congratulations! Omar Khan and Mike Tomlin have reserved a night in the lab and invited YOU to help them build their perfect first round draft prospect. Assign the following qualities in 5% increments to build our future Hall of Famer: Athleticism, football IQ, leadership, ideal size for their drafted position. (Example: 40% athleticism, 40% football IQ, 10% ideal size, 10% leadership = the perfect prospect). Feel free to add some qualities of your own!

If you’re Omar Khan for the weekend and can authorize one move to clear cap space for the 2024 season, what would you prioritize?

Who was your favorite Steeler to ever play the game, and what was your favorite moment from their career with the Black & Gold?

I’m in the process of sodding our backyard after a nasty bout of fungus wiped out our grass this season, and I’m WIPED. What’s the most exhausting house chore/landscaping job/etc you’ve ever had to do around the house?

What article (single or series) has been your favorite in the history of BTSC? What do you hope to see continue this offseason?