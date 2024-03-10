Russell Wilson's potential with the Steelers: The good, the bad, and the ugly

Soon-to-be free agent quarterback Russell Wilson officially made the trip to visit with the Pittsburgh Steelers ahead of the start of free agency. The Steelers from general manager Omar Khan, head coach Mike Tomlin, to Art Rooney II. Have repeatedly said that they have faith in starting quarterback Kenny Pickett, but they want to provide competition for him.

Of course, there's competition they could provide in the form of their pending free-agent quarterback Mason Rudolph. Or, they could trade a future seventh-round pick for New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson. They could also make a play to sign former Tennessee Titans free-agent quarterback Ryan Tannehill if they were so inclined.

However, Rudolph didn't show starting quarterback potential until his three-game run as the starter at the end of the 2023 season. Wilson has struggled immensely since entering the league back in 2021. Free agent Tannehill was rightfully benched by former Titans head coach Mike Vrabel for rookie quarterback Will Levis last season as his play had fallen below the line.

All of them have shown more recently as starting quarterback options than the Steelers have gotten from Pickett. This is very unfortunate to have to admit. Rudolph doing so within the same scheme and playing with virtually the same starting offensive lineup as Pickett. Enter veteran Russell Wilson, who’s set to become a free agent for the first time in his career at the start of the 2024 league year after it was announced he’d be released by the Denver Broncos.

Why the interest in Russell Wilson?

There are several reasons for the Steelers’ interest in the veteran quarterback as a potential option heading into the 2024 season.

1. The Steelers didn’t have to wait for free agency to begin before meeting with Wilson, as the Broncos permitted Wilson to speak with other teams, giving them a jump in free agency. He won't be officially released until the start of the new league year which begins Wednesday, March 13. Until the legal tampering period begins on Monday, March 11, the only other quarterback they can engage in negotiations with, outside of players like Wilson, who have received permission from their current teams, is Mason Rudolph.

2. Wilson has a much greater body starting quarterback experience than Rudolph.

3. There's not likely to be much of a market for Tannehill and if he ultimately winds up on the team as part of their quarterback room, he is someone they can wait to sign.

4. It’s possible that the Steelers have presented an offer to Rudolph but he wants to see what else is out there. The Steelers could very well be doing due diligence of their own. It's not out of the question that nothing may come out of the reported mutual interest between the Steelers and Wilson.

5. The team could be looking at a cost-effective option to not just provide competition for Pickett but also a way to upgrade at the position heading into the upcoming season, essentially pulling the plug on Pickett as a starter.

6. The Steelers believe that whatever potential Pickett has, which hasn't risen to the surface, will finally shine through if they give him time to learn from a veteran like Wilson. This is possible, but the career arc his stats have him on is not promising at all. He would have to flip a switch and play out of his mind to show that he is positively going to progress going forward. Could he do that? Of course he could, but the odds of that actually happening are extremely low.

What are the potential ramifications if the Steelers do sign Wilson? That's the proverbial million-dollar question, right? It's not as simple as coming to terms with an available free agent at a position of need. How could it be, as long as Kenny Pickett is still on the roster? Before making that move, the Steelers will need to consider what such a signing say to their team, the league as a whole and their fan base.

Undoubtedly, Russell Wilson still has some juice left as a starting quarterback in the NFL. Coming to an agreement with him regardless of any carefully chosen wording by the Steelers regarding a camp competition, this would be an out-loud admission from the Steelers front office, saying, “We screwed up drafting Pickett in 2021, and now we're owning that.”

In the case of a signing for Wilson, it would likely mean that the future for Pickett is a very dark one in Pittsburgh at least. Teams don't bring in competition for a quarterback they "have faith in.” You bring competition in for a player that’s not playing well and maybe you've seen enough from them.

A Wilson signing would likely mean that the Steelers don't believe that Pickett gives them a chance to win in the short term. After all, you don't put a first-round quarterback in the starting lineup, realize he’s on a poor trajectory, sign someone else to play for a year, then say, “Okay, former first-rounder, here's your job back.” If they sign Wilson he beats Pickett out, the Steelers are done with Pickett — period. End of sentence. That type of roster management is exactly how the Jets turned their quarterback miss in Zach Wilson into a circus in the 2023 season.

What would Russell Wilson bring to the Steelers 2024 offense?

In order to answer that question, it was necessary to watch each of Wilson's starts under the Broncos new head coach Sean Payton. You can get an idea of who a player is with a three to four-game review, usually. But, since this could be a monumental shift for the Steelers organization, in possibly giving up on a first-round quarterback before his third NFL season, it’s necessary to dive into the full picture of who Russell Wilson is today, not who he was in his prime.

So, what was he able to show as the quarterback for the 2023 Broncos? What are the pros and cons that the Steelers could have to deal with, should he join the team? What would he potentially offer the team as the starting quarterback? What could the potential setbacks be? Would he be more than a stop-gap at the position?

Russell Wilson’s strengths

Climbing the pocket : Wilson will step up into the pocket when he feels pressure coming off the edge. That's exactly what the quarterback should do — step up into the pocket and make the throw.

: Wilson will step up into the pocket when he feels pressure coming off the edge. That's exactly what the quarterback should do — step up into the pocket and make the throw. Mobility : While not the athlete he once was, Wilson can still beat some second-level defenders to the edge. If the defense doesn't account for him, he’s got enough juice to rip off a 10 to 15-yard run.

: While not the athlete he once was, Wilson can still beat some second-level defenders to the edge. If the defense doesn't account for him, he’s got enough juice to rip off a 10 to 15-yard run. Cover 2-hole shot : He can still hit the deeper throws along the sidelines in the open zone between the corner and the safety.

: He can still hit the deeper throws along the sidelines in the open zone between the corner and the safety. Fearless : Wilson will stand in the pocket and risk taking a shot to give his receiver time to make a play.

: Wilson will stand in the pocket and risk taking a shot to give his receiver time to make a play. Reading the defense: He scans the defense very quickly post-snap, knows where his hot routes are, and where his crackdown outlet receiver is.

Wilson’s weaknesses

Targets to the deep middle of the field : Wilson has lost noticeable zip on his deep throws to the middle of the field. When he tries, it the ball either sails on him or flutters like a wounded duck.

: Wilson has lost noticeable zip on his deep throws to the middle of the field. When he tries, it the ball either sails on him or flutters like a wounded duck. Pocket presence : He holds the ball to the point it seems like forever. And just like you would think it winds up costing him either an unnecessary sack or worse yet a sack fumble. Sometimes it pays off and he'll hit a big play, but edge rushers are too good to hold the ball for four or five seconds.

: He holds the ball to the point it seems like forever. And just like you would think it winds up costing him either an unnecessary sack or worse yet a sack fumble. Sometimes it pays off and he'll hit a big play, but edge rushers are too good to hold the ball for four or five seconds. Checks the ball down too often : Much like Pickett, he will opt for a receiver closer to him, versus throwing the ball down the field. Wilson’s 55.6% of pass attempts short of the sticks ranked fifth among the 35 quarterbacks with 250+ dropbacks in 2023.

: Much like Pickett, he will opt for a receiver closer to him, versus throwing the ball down the field. Wilson’s 55.6% of pass attempts short of the sticks ranked fifth among the 35 quarterbacks with 250+ dropbacks in 2023. Tendency to take sacks : He will frustratingly run right into the arms of a defender instead of throwing the ball away and living to fight another down. He took 45 total sacks on the year, which ranked fourth in the league.

: He will frustratingly run right into the arms of a defender instead of throwing the ball away and living to fight another down. He took 45 total sacks on the year, which ranked fourth in the league. Losing speed : It's clear that Wilson's lost a step and can't consistently get himself out of trouble with his legs in the way that he used to.

: It's clear that Wilson's lost a step and can't consistently get himself out of trouble with his legs in the way that he used to. Off-target throws: Wilson doesn't do a good enough job of consistently getting the ball out in front of the receiver; too often, the ball placement is high or behind. This cuts the yards after catch opportunities way down. Also, tends to over throw wide-open receivers.

Should the Steelers make it happen, you shouldn't expect to see Wilson be more than a one-to-two-year option at the position. It would also point to the Steelers being all in on 2024.