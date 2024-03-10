Steelers enter free agency with just over $28.4 million in cap space for 2024 season

The Pittsburgh Steelers have made plenty of roster moves ahead of the 2024 free agency period, kicking off with the legal tampering period on Monday, March 11 at 12 p.m. ET before the official start of the league year on Wednesday, March 13. That means, as soon as Monday, the Steelers can engage in talks with pending free agents and begin to negotiate contracts with prospective players.

In order to get compliant with the salary cap ahead of the new league year, the Steelers have made a number of roster cuts since the end of the 2023 season. Most recently, those moves included the release of cornerback Patrick Peterson, wide receiver Allen Robinson and safety Keanu Neal. Back in February, the team also released offensive tackle Chukwuma Okorafor, center Mason Cole, punter Pressley Harvin and quarterback Mitch Trubisky. Each of those moves have set up the team well to make a potential splash in free agency, with a deep group of defensive backs hitting the market, as well as some

Here’s a look at the Steelers available cap space for the 2024, 2025 and 2026 seasons heading into free agency. All salary cap information and estimates come courtesy of Over The Cap, with data current as of Sunday, March 10.

2024 Steelers salary cap space: $28,413,646 (63 players under contract/futures contracts)

2025: $131,296,837 (8th most — 21 players under contract)

2026: $221,093,838 (7th most — 10 players under contract)

With just over $28.4 million in available cap space at the start of the legal tampering period, the Steelers rank middle of the pack in comparison to other teams around the league. However, in the seasons to come, they do have plenty of flexibility with a number of contracts set to expire at the end of this season, including DT Cam Heyward, whose $22,406,250 cap hit this season ranks second highest on the roster, only behind OLB T.J. Watt.

As for this season, there’s still plenty of room to be found in the Steelers salary cap via contract restructures or extensions, should they need to make room for the incoming class of free agents. Steelers GM Omar Khan was plenty active in his first free agency period in the role last season, so with some room in the salary cap to play with, fans can expect a fun couple of days in store.