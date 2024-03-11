Steelers have plenty of options at strong safety in free agency

Before the 2024 NFL Draft on April 27, 2024, NFL free agency officially begins on Wednesday morning March 13, 2024, at midnight. However, the legal tampering period begins on Monday, March 11, where teams can negotiate with other teams pending free agents or players who didn’t receive the exclusive franchise tag.

Fans can expect the Steelers to be active during the legal tampering period, as well as once free agency begins.

The Steelers rarely go into the NFL Draft with glaring holes, so don’t expect 2024 to be any different. The surprising salary cap announcement was assuredly welcomed news at Steelers offices. It gave them a lot of flexibility to get to work improving the 2024 team.

While there are plenty of needs for Pittsburgh to explore this offseason, one position they’ll want to heavily consider this free agency is strong safety. The Steelers have had a bit of a black hole at the strong safety position, and it’s become clear that the team’s got to get younger and more athletic at that spot and stop putting older options close to the end there.

Here’s a look at some potential starting options at strong safety in the 2024 free agency class which could be viewed as an upgrade on Damontae Kazee.

Darnell Savage Jr. (Green Bay Packers)

NFL experience: Five seasons

Height/weight: 5’11, 198 pounds

Age: 26 years old

Draft class: 2019 NFL Draft (First-round, No. 21 selection out of Maryland)

Darnell Savage Jr. was selected one pick after the Steelers original selection (No. 20) which they used as part of the move up to draft Devin Bush at selection (No. 10) in the trade with the Denver Broncos woof. Savage would be viewed as a starting option, and should the team decide to retain safety Damontae Kazee as depth.

While on the surface he looks like he could fit as a potential long-term option next to Minkah Fitzpatrick, he’s actually allowed completion percentage in coverage over the past two seasons 2022-2023 than Kazee. The percentage has progressively gotten worse throughout his career. The missed tackles report on him is far too high for a bend-don’t-break defense like the Steelers. He’s not an option the team should pursue in their efforts to improve the secondary.

Strengths:

Turnovers — Savage finds a way to be around turnovers with nine interceptions and two fumble recoveries in his career.

Weaknesses:

Coverage — Steady decline in coverage throughout his career.

Jordan Whitehead (New York Jets)

NFL experience: Six seasons

Height/weight: 5’10, 198 pounds

Age: 26 years old

Draft class: 2018 NFL Draft (Fourth-round, No. 117 selection out of Pitt)

It would be great to see Jordan Whitehead come back home. The Steelers don’t need to get to know Whitehead very much, as he played his college ball in their stadium. Not all reunions are meant to be, but this one might be good. Whitehead is a better option in coverage than Kazee while also being a willing supporter against the run. He needs to clean up those missed tackles, however.

Strengths:

Coverage skills — Five out of his six seasons in the NFL, Whitehead has been able to hold opposing passers to a sub-64% completion rate when they targeted him in coverage.

Safety blitz — Effective when deployed as a blitzer off the edge or shooting a gap.

Position flexibility — Whitehead has experience at both free safety and strong safety in his career, and the Steelers love position flexibility.

Weakness:

Missed tackles — He misses way too many tackles, some of which resulted in explosive plays.

Jordan Fuller (Los Angeles Rams)

NFL experience: Four seasons

Height/weight: 6’2, 203 pounds

Age: 25 years old

Draft class: 2020 NFL Draft (Sixth-round, No. 199 selection out of Ohio State)

If the Steelers are looking for more size at the position, Jordan Fuller would certainly fit the bill. Also with Fuller if he gets the opportunity to hit a ball carrier or a receiver making a catch he doesn’t pass up the opportunity. Since Teryl Austin has become the Pittsburgh Steelers defensive coordinator, the defense has had a focus on getting turnovers, and Fuller has shown an ability to jar the football loose. Though the stats don’t necessarily point to Fuller being much of an upgrade over Kazee except for being younger, and his height advantage.

Strengths:

Around the ball — Fuller has 175 solo tackles during his career, to go along with four forced fumbles.

Coverage — He has 17 pass deflections to his credit, as well as not being a complete liability in coverage.

Sound tackling — He has a very low missed tackle rate, which is appealing.

Weaknesses:

Blitzing — Not sent on a blitz much throughout his career something he’d be occasionally asked to do in Pittsburgh.

Playmaking — Hasn’t recorded a single tackle for a loss in his career, or made any plays on the quarterback, no sacks, or knockdowns

Geno Stone (Baltimore Ravens)

NFL experience: Four seasons

Height/weight: 5’11, 210 pounds

Age: 24 years old

Draft class: 2020 NFL Draft (Seventh-round, No. 219 selection out of Iowa)

Geno Stone is quite the curious case as a free agent, is he a late bloomer after not much in college until his final collegiate season? Then he again copied that in the NFL, not doing much, and then he finished second in the NFL with seven interceptions before hitting free agency. Could he be just finding his footing? Could he be the latest flash in the pan?

He’s a player that the Steelers could show some interest in, but they’d be wise not to offer a large amount of guarantees in the contract. His missed tackle rate in 2023 which was his most significant exposure as a starter, was almost double that of Kazee. The Steelers can’t have someone out there missing that many tackles, and combined with his lack of experience he may not be a serious option for the team.

Strengths:

Football IQ — Stone has shown that he’s a very smart player to put himself in a position to generate that many turnovers in one season.

Special teams experience — He has a lot of special teams snaps during his NFL career so far, which speaks to a mindset, that everyone can’t play special teams there’s a want to there.

Weaknesses:

Lack of consistency — Stone in college and then again in the NFL doesn’t have much of a track record as a starting safety.

Foot speed — If he has to turn open his hips and run his lack of long speed shows, is not ideal for a team like Pittsburgh needing more speed in the secondary.

Julian Blackmon (Indianapolis Colts)

NFL experience: Four seasons

Height/weight: 6’0, 202 pounds

Age: 25 years old

Draft class: 2020 NFL Draft (Third-round, No. 85 selection out of Utah)

Julian Blackmon began his NFL career as a free safety before eventually transitioning strong safety. That type of position flexibility is very important to the Steelers, and his best fit does appear to be at strong safety, in the Steelers area of need. He had a really good season in 2023 until he injured his shoulder. If his name sounds familiar, it should, as former Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky overthrew George Pickens when they matched up against the Colts in 2023, and the ball landed squarely in Blackmonds hands. Blackmon also recovered Steelers running back Najee Harris’s fumble in the game.

Notably, Blackmon did tear his Achilles during the 2021 NFL season but there don’t seem to be any after-effects. Blackmon improved on his tackling during the 2023 season, lowering his missed tackles rate by 11℅ and has some special teams usage to his credit as well. He wasn’t used much as a blitzer until 2023 which leads to a question of... why not? Though he’s trending upwards his age and future potential could be worth the team investing in as they look for options to pair with Minkah Fitzpatrick.

Strengths:

Pass deflections — He has 17 passes deflected in his career, while you’d like to, of course, see more of those be interceptions, if you can’t get your hands on it knock it away.

Tackles for loss — Blackmon has made some plays behind the line of scrimmage which only makes things harder on the opposing offense.

Weakness:

Speed — Struggles if the receiver gets a jump on him, not able to recover.

Mike Edwards (Kansas City Chiefs)

NFL experience: Five seasons

Height/weight: 5’10, 205 pounds

Age: 27 years old

Draft class: 2019 NFL Draft (Third-round, No. 99 selection out of Kentucky)

Mike Edwards initially began his NFL career as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but signed with the Kansas City Chiefs during free agency in 2023. The deal was a fairly small one though, signing a one-year contract for just $3 million. Even though the safety market gets pushed down a bit, that’s not a contract for a player you expect to come in and be an entrenched starter.

Edwards played less than 58% of the defensive snaps for the Chiefs last season. His average for his career is playing just 56.8% of the snaps on defense, having played just a single season at greater than 90% of the defensive snaps. Edwards is just not a full-time starting option, and that’s fine, but it’s not what the Steelers need at this juncture.

Strengths:

Pass deflections — 26 passes defended in his career, he makes an impact in coverage

Coverage — He allows just a 57.02% completion rate when target in coverage

Weaknesses:

Usage — If the Steelers can expect him to play can only play roughly the defensive snaps, there’s no point in chasing him unless the team plans to release both Kazee and Keanu Neal.

Height — He’s a bit short for what the Steelers typically like at the safety position.

Jamal Adams (Seattle Seahawks)

NFL experience: Seven seasons

Height/weight: 6’1, 213 pounds

Age: 28 years old

Draft class: 2017 NFL Draft (First-round, No. 6 selection out of LSU)

Jamal Adams is the classic case of what could have been. He was once a talented player coming out in the draft, but missed so much time due to injury it’s almost ridiculous, having played just 34 of 67 regular season games with the Seahawks since he was acquired prior to the 2020 season. Given the injury history and the fact that Adams was set to count just under $27 million against the Seahawks 2024 salary cap, it wasn’t much of a surprise when the team officially announced his release in the first week of March.

When you watch him on tape, you instantly notice the decline in speed. He just simply can’t turn and run the same way that he used to. Regardless, we all know the Steelers love pedigree, and Adams was the sixth overall selection in the 2017 NFL Draft. If the Steelers signed him to a one-year contract for around $3.975 million, it could be worth exploring. Even then, he cannot be counted on due to his lengthy injury history.

Strengths:

Hybrid Safety/Linebacker — When he’s healthy (as rare as that is) Adams can bliz as well as a linebacker, but drop back into deep coverage.

Blitzing — Adams has been deployed as a Blitzer 346 times in his career, and the Steelers do like to occasionally dial up those safety blitzes.

Weaknesses:

Injury history — Adams has such a lengthy injury history, that it’s fair to question if he’d retire at this point.

Speed — His multiple injuries have taken their toll on him, he’s very slow running in open space.

C.J. Gardner-Johnson

NFL experience: Five seasons

Height/weight: 5’11, 208 pounds

Age: 26 years old

Draft class: 2019 NFL Draft (Fourth-round, No. 105 selection out of Florida)

C.J. Gardner-Johnson could be a name of interest to the Steelers as they seek to improve their secondary, especially the slot corner position. In his career he’s lined up at safety, cornerback, as well seeing time at linebacker. The Steelers have dabbled in the past with a player filling a money backer role, lining up as a safety or in the linebacker position in their nickel defense. If that’s something they’d like to get back to, Gardner-Johnson could be a free agent that they swoop in and sign to a two-year contract.

On the downside, it’s fair to wonder out loud why he hasn’t been able to stick with one team for very long. After his first three seasons with the Saints, he spent one year with the Eagles and another with the Lions. He’s also not had much special teams experience since his rookie season, something the Steelers would likely expect from him.

Strengths:

Position versatility — Gardner-Johnson probably has the most versatility of any of the available mid-range free-agent defensive backs. That should be appealing to the Steelers as having a player with that kind of versatility can help disguise coverages.

No fear — He will come downhill and bring down a 230-pound runningback bringing the fight to them. That’s the kind of attitude a defensive back has to have, especially one playing the slot corner position. The Steelers have missed that since Mike Hilton left for Cincinnati in free agency.

Weaknesses: