Pittsburgh Steelers 2024 free-agent rumors, signing, trades, news tracker

The NFL’s legal tampering period opens up Monday, March 11 starting at 12 p.m. ET, followed by the official opening of free agency on Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET. Here, we’ll keep you up to date on all of the free agency news, from official signings to re-signings, players released, rumors and more as we watch GM Omar Khan(artist) cook in his second free agency period with the team.
Steelers free-agent signings
- QB Russell Wilson (Denver Broncos): 1 year, $1.2 million (veteran minimum), will become official at start of new league year, Wednesday, March 13
Pittsburgh Steelers trades
- N/A
Pittsburgh Steelers rumored interest
- CB L’Jarius Sneed (Kansas City Chiefs): Franchised tagged by KC, but rumored to be available via trade
Pittsburgh Steelers re-signed
- NT Breiden Fehoko
- OT Dylan Cook
Steelers players released
- S Keanu Neal
- CB Patrick Peterson
- WR Allen Robinson
- C Mason Cole
- QB Mitchell Trubisky (signed with Bills)
- P Pressley Harvin III
- OL Chukwuma Okorafor
Reserve/Futures contracts
- DBs: Kalon Barnes, Thomas Graham, Josiah Scott, Nate Meadors
- LBs: Tyler Murray, David Perales
- CB: Luq Barcoo
- WR: Marquez Callaway, Keilahn Harris, Dez Fitzpatrick, Denzel Mims, Duece Watts
- FB: Jack Colletto,
- OTs: Kellen Diesch, Devery Hamilton, Anderson Hardy, Tyler Beach
- S: Jalen Elliott
- G: Joey Fisher
- DL: Jonathan Marshall, Jacob Slade
- C: Ryan McCollum
- RB: Aaron Shampklin
