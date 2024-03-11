 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Pittsburgh Steelers 2024 free-agent rumors, signing, trades, news tracker

Everything you need to know to follow along with the Pittsburgh Steelers in free agency.

By Kate Magdziuk
Pittsburgh Steelers helmet at The Paley Center for Media - Kicking Off Super Bowl LVIII on CBS with “THE NFL TODAY” Red Carpet held at The Paley Museum on January 17, 2024 in New York City, New York. Photo by John Nacion/Variety via Getty Images

The NFL’s legal tampering period opens up Monday, March 11 starting at 12 p.m. ET, followed by the official opening of free agency on Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET. Here, we’ll keep you up to date on all of the free agency news, from official signings to re-signings, players released, rumors and more as we watch GM Omar Khan(artist) cook in his second free agency period with the team.

Steelers free-agent signings

Pittsburgh Steelers trades

  • N/A

Pittsburgh Steelers rumored interest

Pittsburgh Steelers re-signed

  • NT Breiden Fehoko
  • OT Dylan Cook

Steelers players released

Reserve/Futures contracts

  • DBs: Kalon Barnes, Thomas Graham, Josiah Scott, Nate Meadors
  • LBs: Tyler Murray, David Perales
  • CB: Luq Barcoo
  • WR: Marquez Callaway, Keilahn Harris, Dez Fitzpatrick, Denzel Mims, Duece Watts
  • FB: Jack Colletto,
  • OTs: Kellen Diesch, Devery Hamilton, Anderson Hardy, Tyler Beach
  • S: Jalen Elliott
  • G: Joey Fisher
  • DL: Jonathan Marshall, Jacob Slade
  • C: Ryan McCollum
  • RB: Aaron Shampklin

