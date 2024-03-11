Terrible Towel Tales: Russell Wilson signing spells bad news for Kenny Pickett

Welcome to the Terrible Towel Tales, where we’ll highlight some of the latest stories permeating Steelers media for your reading pleasure every Monday through Saturday. In today’s news…

The Pittsburgh Steelers had an interest in Russell Wilson before they met with him this past weekend. During the NFL Combine, league sources told All Steelers that the team planned to pursue the veteran quarterback as soon as the Denver Broncos released him, hoping he would sign for a league minimum contract. Once he was released, league sources tell All Steelers that the team met with Kenny Pickett to explain their plans to pursue the Broncos quarterback. Pickett was very open to the idea, being described as a “true professional” about the situation.

Standing in front of a small group of reporters on the second floor of an Indianapolis hotel during the 2024 NFL combine, Pittsburgh Steelers general manager Omar Khan expressed “full faith” in quarterback Kenny Pickett. Ten days later, just before midnight, Russell Wilson posted a video montage of Steelers fans waving Terrible Towels set to “Renegade” by Styx and tagged the Steelers on his social media platforms, confirming what league sources told ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Sunday night: The Super Bowl-winning quarterback and nine-time Pro Bowler will soon sign with the Steelers on a one-year, team-friendly deal. In a move that defies the Steelers’ traditional team-building methods and seemingly spurns a foundational tenet of loyalty, Khan’s actions Sunday night spoke louder than his words from less than two weeks ago.

The marriage is intriguing, with Wilson poised to compete with 2022 first-round draft pick Kenny Pickett and a likely third quarterback in the building (veteran journeyman Mason Rudolph ended the 2023 season starting for Pittsburgh, but is scheduled to hit free agency).

As interesting is the haste with which the Steelers moved to lock up Wilson.

Sure, his $1.2 million veteran minimum salary is an attractive price tag. But Wilson has also found mixed reception in locker rooms and team offices, and his play declined enough to convince the Broncos (and mostly head coach Sean Payton) that $85 million in dead salary-cap space is more palatable than calling upon the services the Broncos will be paying for.

So why agree to a deal so quickly?