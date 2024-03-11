Several starting centers off the board for the Steelers to open up free agency

The NFL is just over two hours into the start of the 2024 legal tampering period heading into free agency, and a number of the top options at center are already off the board. The Steelers were a team to watch in the center market this offseason following the release of former starter Mason Cole, but before the free agency period has even kicked off, most top options are off the board.

Raiders center Andre James, PFF’s second-most highly graded center in this free agency period, signed a three-year, $24 million extension to remain with the team. Meanwhile, former Broncos center Lloyd Cushenberry III has agreed to terms with the Tennessee Titans and former Cowboy Tyler Biadasz has agreed on a three-year deal with the Washington Commanders. For anyone keeping track, that’s now three of the four top free-agent centers off the market.

Though there are some potential depth plays at the position that the Steelers could use as a stop-gap at the position, there are just two true starting centers remaining in the market — former Tennessee Titan Aaron Brewer and former Miami Dolphin Connor Williams. Brewer would be the most sensible option at this point given their immediate need at the position, though Williams is arguably the better option long-term.

Unfortunately, Williams is recovering from a late-season ACL tear, which will make him a very likely PUP candidate to open up the year. Should the Steelers opt for Williams projected by PFF to receive a three-year, $22.5 million contract, they’d need to find another option to fill the role until he’s fully rehabilitated from the injury.

At this point, it seems likely that the Steelers will pursue the position through the 2024 NFL Draft, considered a deep class at offensive line with plenty of options at center, including top prospect Jackson Powers-Johnson, in whom the Steelers showed plenty of interest at this year’s Senior Bowl.