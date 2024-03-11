Steelers agree to terms with punter Cameron Johnston

The Pittsburgh Steelers have agreed to terms with former Houston Texans and Philadelphia Eagles punter Cameron Johnston, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reported Monday. It’s the first move the Steelers have made since the legal tampering period officially opened up Monday at 12 p.m. ET.

He’ll slate in as Pittsburgh’s new punter following the release of their former punter Pressley Harvin III, who the Steelers selected in the seventh round of the 2021 NFL Draft. Harvin had been released following an inconsistent three-year stint with the Steelers, averaging a career-low 38.0 net yards per punt.

Johnston, a 5’11, 194-pound punter and Australia native, has played the last three seasons with the Texans, averaging 47.3 yards per punt over his career — ranked third among active punters in the league.

Terms of the deal have yet to be announced.