How Day 1 of free agency has impacted the Steelers 2024 draft plans

Unless you live under a rock, you probably know by now that the Pittsburgh Steelers have a new starting quarterback — former Super Bowl champion Russell Wilson. Let’s ride.

Outside of the former Broncos signal-caller heading to the iron city, there hasn’t been much activity from the black and gold, outside of signing comedian Bill Burr’s doppelgänger, punter Cameron Johnston.

However, plenty of moves across the league will impact the Steelers’ approach to the upcoming draft. Here’s what we can take away from how Day 1 of free agency has impacted the Steelers 2024 NFL Draft plans.

(Disclaimer: this was written Monday evening and likely will change)

No more talk about drafting a QB early.

It was already looking unlikely, but the Steelers won’t be drafting a quarterback in the first or second round this year. Names like Oregon QB Bo Nix and Washington QB Michael Penix Jr. have been occasionally floated due to the likelihood they will be drafted somewhere in the back half of the first round. After signing Wilson, and likely retaining Kenny Pickett, it’s safe to assume that the third-rostered quarterback will be very late-round pick or a cheap free agent.

The Steelers did not meet with any signal-callers at the combine, so although it’s tough to talk in certainties, this ship has sailed.

Center remains a huge hole for the Steelers.

After releasing center Mason Cole a few weeks ago, it’s clear that the Steelers have a huge void in the middle of the offensive line. Today, four of the top available centers were plucked from the free agent pool; none of them are coming to the Steel City.

Former Buffalo Bills C Mitch Morse will reportedly sign a 2-year, 10-million-dollar contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars, and former Broncos C Lloyd Cushenberry will reportedly head to the Titans, ending the idea that he could reunite with Russell Wilson.

It’s also worth mentioning that former Dallas Cowboys C Tyler Biadasz is off the board - as he’ll head to the Washington Commanders.

Two centers have been frequently mocked to Pittsburgh leading up to the NFL Draft. Those names include Oregon’s powerful bully Jackson Powers-Johnson, who has been compared to Kansas City Chiefs center Creed Humphrey, as well as local product Zach Frazier, who was a standout at West Virginia.

If I were an oddsmaker, I’d jump the percentage chances that Pittsburgh addresses the middle of the offensive line early in the draft after today’s proceedings.

Cornerback is still a mystery.

After the release of cornerback Patrick Peterson, which will likely be followed by a cut of cornerback Levi Wallace, Joey Porter Jr. is starting to look like Will Smith in the living room of the very last scene of “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”.

In other words, the cupboard is quite bare. Could a trade be in the works? Chiefs all-world CB L’Jarius Sneed is a name that’s been circling in NFL winds and would arguably be the most impactful acquisition this offseason (move over, Russ.)

Even if Pittsburgh makes a move for a defensive back, they should still prioritize the position early in the draft. Clemson’s Nate Wiggins and Iowa’s Cooper DeJean are two names to look out for in the first round, while Iowa State’s T.J. Tampa and Missouri’s Ennis Rakestraw are potential second-round steals.

Those are just a few immediate takeaways from Day 1 of the legal tampering period, and GM Omar Khan certainly isn’t anywhere close to turning off his phone just yet. Of course, by the time you read this, the Steelers will have acquired both a center and a cornerback...

What do you think the Steelers next move will be? Let us know in the comments section!