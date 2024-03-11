Report: Punter Cameron Johnston’s Steelers contract 3 years, $9 million

Contract details are in for the Steelers’ first free agent signing of the NFL’s legal tampering period, former Texans punter Cameron Johnston. Per The 33rd Team’s Ari Meirov, Johnston’s deal with the Steelers is for three years and worth $9 million.

Additional details have yet to be released.

The reported $3 million yearly average would place Johnston in a four-way tie for the NFL’s fourth-highest paid punter using Spotrac’s numbers. It will also be more than the Steelers’ reported one-year, $1.2 million contract with recently-signed quarterback Russell Wilson.

Johnston averaged 44 net yards a punt last season with the Houston Texans.