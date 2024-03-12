Steelers March Sadness Tournament: Pierogi Bracket, Round 2

Welcome to round 2 of Steelers March Sadness, as we work our way through the saddest moments in Pittsburgh Steelers history. The Pierogi Bracket saw a few upsets in round 1. Let’s see who advances to the Sweet 16!

No. 1 seed: Super Bowl XXX, 1/28/96 — O’Donnell’s second 4th quarter INT

With 4:08 left in the fourth quarter, trailing 20-17, Pittsburgh still had a chance for a miracle comeback. On second down from their own 32-yard line, Neil O’Donnell threw his second and most fatal interception to Larry Brown. Two plays later, Emmitt Smith scored to make the score 27-17.

1/28/96 SB 30

Steelers trailing 20-17 with 4:08 in the 4th quarter.

Neil O'Donnell throws his 2nd interception to Larry Brown.#steelers #herewego pic.twitter.com/oyPimDDa77 — SteelersMarchSadness (@SteelrsMarchSad) February 26, 2024

versus...

No. 9 seed: AFC Wildcard vs. Jaguars, 1/5/08 — David Garrard’s TD pass to MJD

Jacksonville was leading 14-7 with 8:42 left in the second quarter. A few plays earlier, Rashean Mathis intercepted Ben Roethlisberger for the second time. Then, David Garrard connected with Maurice Jones-Drew on a 43-yard touchdown.

1/5/08 AFC Wildcard in PGH

Trailing 14-7 with 8:42 in the 2nd Qtr.

Just a few plays after Ben's second pick, David Garrard connects with Maurice Jones-Drew on a 43-yard TD.#steelers #herewego pic.twitter.com/hcmFkw8Boi — SteelersMarchSadness (@SteelrsMarchSad) February 26, 2024

Poll Which Moment Moves On? 1: Neil’s 2nd INT

9: Garrard to MJD vote view results 98% 1: Neil’s 2nd INT (106 votes)

1% 9: Garrard to MJD (2 votes) 108 votes total Vote Now

No. 3 seed: AFC Divisional at Denver Broncos, 12/24/77 — Tom Jackson’s second 4th quarter INT

Despite Terry Bradshaw’s interception a few minutes earlier, Pittsburgh still had a chance to win in Denver, trailing 27-21 with 2:00 remaining in the fourth. But Tom Jackson ended the comeback drive by picking off Bradshaw at midfield for the second time that quarter.

12/24/77 AFC Divisional in Denver

Trailing 27-21 with 2:00 left in the 4th.

Tom Jackson picks off Terry Bradshaw for the 2nd time that quarter.#steelers #herewego pic.twitter.com/t1HVk91RZF — SteelersMarchSadness (@SteelrsMarchSad) February 26, 2024

versus...

No. 6 seed: AFC Championship vs. Chargers, 1/15/95 — Tony Martin’s 4th quarter touchdown

Despite being heavily favored, and dominating time of possession, Pittsburgh was only leading 13-10 at the start of the fourth quarter. With 5:13 left in the game, trailing 16-13, San Diego faced a third-and-14 from the Pittsburgh 43. Instead of going for the first down, Stan Humphries went for it all, finding Tony Martin a step ahead of Tim McKyer in the end zone to take the lead for the first time.

1/15/95 AFC Championship in PGH

San Diego trailing 16-13 with 5:13 left in the 4th.

3rd and 14 from the Steelers 43. Stan Humphries finds Tony Martin for the touchdown.#steelers #herewego pic.twitter.com/vGjrm8cvZc — SteelersMarchSadness (@SteelrsMarchSad) February 26, 2024

Poll Which Moment Moves On? 3: Jackon’s INT

6: Martin’s TD vote view results 26% 3: Jackon’s INT (28 votes)

73% 6: Martin’s TD (77 votes) 105 votes total Vote Now

No. 4 seed: Super Bowl XLV, 2/6/2011 — Aaron Rodgers dices Steelers defense

The Steelers cut the lead to 28-25 with just over seven minutes left in the game. Green Bay then found themselves facing a third-and-ten. Ike Taylor was covering Greg Jennings, but Jennings was a step quicker. Aaron Rodgers completed the pass for 31 yards. Green Bay would ultimately extend the lead to 31-25.

2/6/11 Super Bowl 45

Steelers trailing 28-25 with 6:10 left in the 4th.

3rd & 10 from their own 25.

Aaron Rodgers connects with Greg Jennings for 31 yards and the first down.#steelers #herewego pic.twitter.com/tsDpl6N2Lw — SteelersMarchSadness (@SteelrsMarchSad) February 26, 2024

versus...

No. 12 seed: AFC Championship vs. Patriots, 1/27/02 — Troy Brown to the house

The third playoff matchup between Pittsburgh and New England started as a defensive struggle. With around four minutes left in the first quarter, Josh Miller boomed a 64-yard punt to help bail out the Steelers struggling offense. However, Troy Edwards drew a flag for stepping out of bounds before making the special teams tackle. On the redo, Troy Brown returned the punt 55 yards for a touchdown.

1/27/02 AFC Championship

After a flag on Troy Edwards forced a re-punt, Troy Brown returns the second attempt 55 yards for a touchdown.#steelers #herewego pic.twitter.com/OAXmvu5UYt — SteelersMarchSadness (@SteelrsMarchSad) February 26, 2024

Poll Which Moment Moves On? 4: Jennings SB catch

12: T. Brown punt return vote view results 50% 4: Jennings SB catch (54 votes)

49% 12: T. Brown punt return (52 votes) 106 votes total Vote Now

No. 10 seed: AFC Championship vs. Patriots, 1/27/02 — Mitchell blocks Kris Brown

Pittsburgh was trailing 14-3 at halftime but drove into the Heinz Red Zone on their second possession of the third quarter. After stalling at the 16-yard line, Kris Brown hit the field for the 33-yard field goal. However, defensive tackle Brandon Mitchell blocked the kick, and Troy Brown recovered the ball, then proceeded to lateral to Antwan Harris, who found the end zone to make the score 21-3.

1/27/02 AFC Championship

Trailing 14-3, a 33-yard Kris Brown FG attempt is blocked by Brandon Mitchell. Troy Brown recovers and laterals to Antwan Harris for the TD.#steelers #herewego pic.twitter.com/pXU5f3o84s — SteelersMarchSadness (@SteelrsMarchSad) February 26, 2024

versus...

No. 15 seed: Super Bowl XLV, 2/6/2011 — 4th quarter comeback denied

Ben Roethlisberger had another chance to play the Super Bowl hero. Trailing 31-25 with 56 seconds left, Pittsburgh faced a fourth-and-five. Big Ben couldn’t keep the drive and the dream alive, with the pass to Mike Wallace falling incomplete.

2/6/11 Super Bowl 45

Steelers trailing 31-25 with 56 seconds left in the 4th.

Ben Roethlisberger pass to Mike Wallace is incomplete#steelers #herewego pic.twitter.com/bs1R2GY1fp — SteelersMarchSadness (@SteelrsMarchSad) February 26, 2024

Poll Which Moment Moves On? 10: Mitchell blocks FG

15: SB45 comeback denied vote view results 23% 10: Mitchell blocks FG (24 votes)

76% 15: SB45 comeback denied (78 votes) 102 votes total Vote Now

Tomorrow, we’ll bring you the next round two bracket, which includes a Cinderella story from a 12 seed. Vote early and often!