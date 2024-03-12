Grading the Steelers signing of veteran QB Russell Wilson

The Pittsburgh Steelers made headlines Sunday evening when the news broke that veteran quarterback Russell Wilson intends to sign with the team once officially released by the Denver Broncos at the start of the new league year.

Just moments after Adam Schefter broke the news, Wilson posted a message of his own on X, confirming the news with a Renegade hype video that will undoubtedly get Steelers fans amped, regardless of their feelings toward Wilson himself.

In order to evaluate the trade in its entirety, we need to take a look at the individual areas where Wilson’s presence will make an impact.

Grading the Steelers signing of Russell Wilson

Financial impact

Wilson intends to sign with the Steelers for the veteran minimum — a team-friendly deal, given the fact that the Broncos are already on the hook for his salary in 2024. That means, given that Kenny Pickett is the only other quarterback on the roster at this point, that the Steelers are on the hook for just over $5 million at the quarterback position this season — even less money than we can project presumed No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams to count against the cap of his soon-to-be team in his rookie season. The Khan artist strikes again.

Grade: A+

Scheme fit with OC Arthur Smith

Evaluating Wilson’s fit with new Steelers OC Arthur Smith is a bit nuanced, as it’s difficult to capture a schematic fit in just a single paragraph, but a brief review of what we can (probably) expect with Smith’s regime tells us Wilson’s a solid fit.

During Smith’s tenure as the Falcons’ head coach, they led the league with 23.7% of plays with personnel packages featuring 2+ running backs. This plays into the expectations of a run-heavy scheme, which plays well into a passing game that heavily emphasizes play-action.

Over those three seasons with the Falcons, they ran play action on 33.4% of pass attempts — the second-highest rate in the league, only behind the Miami Dolphins. Unsurprisingly, as is the case with most quarterbacks, Wilson benefits in terms of efficiency with the use of play-action.

Russell Wilson stats: 2022-23 Russell Wilson Play action Non-play action Russell Wilson Play action Non-play action EPA per dropback -0.06 -0.14 Yards per attempt 7.5 7 Completion% 61.70% 63.80% Passer rating 97.1 89.2

Given that there’s a reasonable expectation under Arthur Smith that Pittsburgh’s run game could be even more efficient than what Wilson worked with in Denver, the use of play-action could benefit Wilson more in Pittsburgh even more significantly than it has over the past two seasons.

Grade: B

Impact on Kenny Pickett

No matter what way you slice it — even if Wilson truly was brought in to compete with Kenny Pickett — Wilson’s presence isn’t likely to have Pickett bowling over in terms of confidence. After all, he wouldn’t be there if it weren’t for Pickett’s struggles, nor would there be any talk of “competition” at the position in the first place. Whether Pickett takes the time to learn behind Wilson in this one-year window or does end up requesting a trade, it does seem like the tenure for Pickett is likely at its end. After all, Year 3 was going to be a crucial one in Pickett’s career, as they’ll have to decide next offseason whether or not to pick up his fifth-year option

I’ll give this category a B+, because I’ve been of the mindset that two seasons and 25 starts — regardless of OC — is a fair-enough evaluation to understand that Pickett isn’t a quarterback that will lead the Pittsburgh Steelers to a Super Bowl. Has he shown flashes? Yep. So have plenty of other starting quarterbacks eventually relegated to backup roles throughout the league. Have the flashes been consistent enough? No. So, if the signing of Wilson is enough to get the ball rolling in any direction on offense and end the stagnance while the Steelers have a small window left with T.J. Watt, Minkah Fitzpatrick, Alex Highsmith, Cam Heyward, Joey Porter Jr. and now Patrick Queen on the defense at the same time, I’m all for it.

Grade: B+

Russell Wilson signing grade: B+

All in all, Russell Wilson’s signing was a low-risk one that schematically makes some sense with the hiring of OC Arthur Smith. Wilson’s mobility has generally declined into his 30’s, though at times has been impacted more significantly by injuries (a knee issue for which he underwent a procedure last offseason and a hamstring injury in the 2022 season). Healthy in 2023, Wilson showed a greater willingness to scramble than he had in recent years, which could be a good indication that those health issues are indeed in the past. Given the low financial impact of his contract, paired with the undeniable fact that Wilson’s been the more productive quarterback, throwing 42 touchdowns over the past two seasons compared to the 25 all Steelers quarterbacks have thrown in that span combined, I dub this a win for Pittsburgh and the type of offense they appear to be attempting to build. Can that type of offense win a Super Bowl in today’s age of the NFL? That remains to be seen.