Bengals trade Joe Mixon to Texans; Derrick Henry to Ravens?

The AFC North could be shaking up at the running back position.

By Jeremy Brener
Cincinnati Bengals v Pittsburgh Steelers Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

The AFC North is experiencing some changes with their running back rooms.

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Cincinnati Bengals are trading (not releasing) Joe Mixon to the Houston Texans. It was reported last night that the Bengals would cut Mixon. However, it appears the team is trading him to Houston instead.

The Texans were in need of a running back after Devin Singletary signed with the New York Giants and were linked to Tennessee Titans standout Derrick Henry.

Another team with interest in Henry is the Baltimore Ravens, who now appear to be the favorite to sign him in free agency. With Mixon leaving the AFC North but Henry possibly coming, the Pittsburgh Steelers will not be able to catch much of a break.

Henry is still one of the league’s best running backs and he should be a strong test for the Steelers twice in the upcoming season if he were to sign with the Ravens.

