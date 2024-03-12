Steelers sign LB Patrick Queen

The Pittsburgh Steelers have made a big splash in the free agent market.

Pittsburgh is signing linebacker Patrick Queen, per Adam Schefter via Marcus Spears. The deal is for three years and worth $41 million, good for roughly $13.6 million per year.

Filed from @mspears96: Ravens free-agent LB Patrick Queen told @mspears96 that he plans to sign a three-year, $41 million contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers. pic.twitter.com/esTfKGnsvg — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 12, 2024

Queen is coming off a Pro Bowl campaign with the division-rival Ravens. He was drafted in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft by Baltimore, and has been a massive difference-maker on their defense ever since.

Pittsburgh will now have an off-ball linebacker unit led by Queen and Elandon Roberts, with Cole Holcomb as the third man in the rotation. This room is night and day better than what Pittsburgh had in years past.

With this need being taken care of by signing one of the best players available, I’d wonder if Omar Khan and the Steelers have another big defensive splash up their sleeves- this time at the cornerback position. Regardless, this is a great signing for the middle of the defense.