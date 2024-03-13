Steelers March Sadness Tournament: Halupki Bracket, Round 2

It’s the second day of Steelers March Sadness: Round 2. If you haven’t voted on yesterday’s bracket yet, choose HERE. Let’s check out the second set of matchups from the round of 32.

No. 1 seed: Super Bowl XLV, 2/6/2011 — Rashard Mendenhall’s fumble

Pittsburgh was trailing 21-17 at the start of the fourth quarter, but momentum was on their side. The Steelers were facing a second-and-two at the Green Bay 33, when they handed the ball off to Rashard Mendenhall. He was hit behind the line of scrimmage by Clay Matthews and Ryan Pickett, separating the ball from his body, which was then recovered by the Packers.

2/6/11 Super Bowl 45

Steelers trailing 21-17 at the start of the 4th.

2nd & 2 at the Green Bay 33.

versus...

No. 9 seed: AFC Championship vs. Patriots, 1/23/05 — Branch’s 60-yard TD

Leading 3-0, New England took over with 6:58 left in the first quarter. Their defense had just stuffed Jerome Bettis on a fourth-and-one, on a play where he also fumbled the football. On first down, Tom Brady dropped back with all the time in the world, and found Deion Branch a step ahead of Deshea Townsend for the 60-yard touchdown.

1/23/05 AFC Championship in PGH

No. 2 seed: AFC Divisional Round at Broncos, 1/7/90 — Elway’s fourth-quarter comeback

Denver was trailing 23-17 with seven minutes left in the game, when John Elway captained a nine-play, 71-yard comeback drive. It all came down to third-and-goal from the one-yard line where Mel Bratton dove in for the game-winning score.

1/7/90 AFC Divisional in Denver

Denver trailing 23-17 in the fourth.

3rd & goal from the 1-yard line.

versus...

No. 7 seed: Divisional Round vs. Jaguars, 1/14/18 — 4th quarter, fourth down incompletion

Pittsburgh was trailing 28-21 in the fourth, and a bad Jacksonville punt gave the Steelers the ball already across midfield. Facing a fourth-and-one from the 39, Pittsburgh decided to go for it, but the play-action pass to JuJu Smith-Schuster was incomplete.

1/14/18 AFC Divisional in PGH

Trailing 28-21 with 13:02 in the 4th.

4th & 1 on the Jacksonville 39.

No. 3 seed: Super Bowl XXX, 1/28/96 — Neil’s first interception

Pittsburgh was trailing Dallas 13-7 in the third quarter, but was in a position to turn the tide. The Steelers had strung together a pair of first downs and were facing a third-and-nine at their own 48. Neil O’Donnell was apparently looking for Ernie Mills, but there were no players near the ball, except for Larry Brown, who intercepted the pass and returned it to the 18-yard line.

1/28/96 SB 30

Steelers trailing 13-7 in the 3rd quarter.

3rd & 9 at their own 48.

versus...

No. 6 seed: AFC Championship vs Patriots - Rodney Harrison pick-6

Despite being down 17-3, Pittsburgh entered the Heinz Red Zone with 2:31 in the first half, looking to make it a one-score game. On second-and-six from New England’s 19, Ben Roethlisberger’s pass to Jermaine Tuman on the out route wasn’t very sharp. Rodney Harrison stepped in front of it and returned it 87 yards for a touchdown.

1/23/05 AFC Championship in PGH

Trailing 17-3 with 2:31 in the 2nd qtr

2nd & 6 from the Patriots 19.

No. 4 seed: AFC Wild Card vs. Jaguars, 1/5/08 — Garrard converts on fourth & 2

Jacksonville trailed 29-28 with 2:38 left in the game. The Jaguars only needed a few first downs to get within field goal range. However, the Steelers secondary forced a potential game-deciding fourth-and-two from the Pittsburgh 43. With 1:56 left, David Garrard dropped back to pass, but then took off for 32 yards, setting up the game-winning field goal.

1/5/08 AFC Wildcard in PGH

Leading 29-28 with 1:56 left in the 4th.

4th & 2 from the Pittsburgh 43.

versus...

No. 12 seed: AFC Wild Card vs. Browns, 1/10/21 — Pouncey’s bad snap

On Pittsburgh’s first snap from scrimmage, Maurkice Pouncey snapped the ball over Ben Roethlisberger’s head, and Cleveland recovered in the end zone.

1/10/21 AFC Wildcard vs Browns

We’re back tomorrow with the next round 2 quadrant, which includes more moments from the Noll era than any other bracket.