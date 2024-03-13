Report: Former Steelers DL Armon Watts to sign with Patriots

The Steelers are losing some defensive line depth heading into the 2024 season. Per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, former Steelers defensive lineman Armon Watts is signing with the New England Patriots.

The #Patriots are signing veteran DT Armon Watts, per his agents @davidcanter @NessMugrabi @IanGrutman of @gsefootball. Watts has played in 72 career games (22 starts), most recently with Pittsburgh. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 13, 2024

Reports indicate the deal is for one year and worth $3 million.

Watts entered the league as a sixth-round pick in 2019 with the Minnesota Vikings. He spent 2022 with the Chicago Bears and 2023 with the Steelers. In Pittsburgh last season, Watts appeared in 15 games, recording 15 total tackles and 0.5 sacks. The 6’5, 307-pound defender had an underrated season, leading to many fans wanting him back in Pittsburgh for 2024.

Armon Watts had a career-high PFF grade in 2023 with an average depth of tackle at 2.56 yards in the run game



Run stuffer pic.twitter.com/vbTU8u5WtV — PFF NE Patriots (@PFF_Patriots) March 13, 2024

Watts’ departure leaves the Steelers with an even bigger hole at defensive lineman this offseason. With plenty of names at the position still remaining in free agency and the draft, expect the Steelers to land more names on the defensive line in the upcoming months.