 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Report: Former Steelers DL Armon Watts to sign with Patriots

The Steelers lose defensive line depth.

By Ryland Bickley
/ new
Armon Watts #94 of the Pittsburgh Steelers warms up prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at Acrisure Stadium on October 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images

The Steelers are losing some defensive line depth heading into the 2024 season. Per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, former Steelers defensive lineman Armon Watts is signing with the New England Patriots.

Reports indicate the deal is for one year and worth $3 million.

Watts entered the league as a sixth-round pick in 2019 with the Minnesota Vikings. He spent 2022 with the Chicago Bears and 2023 with the Steelers. In Pittsburgh last season, Watts appeared in 15 games, recording 15 total tackles and 0.5 sacks. The 6’5, 307-pound defender had an underrated season, leading to many fans wanting him back in Pittsburgh for 2024.

Watts’ departure leaves the Steelers with an even bigger hole at defensive lineman this offseason. With plenty of names at the position still remaining in free agency and the draft, expect the Steelers to land more names on the defensive line in the upcoming months.

More From Behind the Steel Curtain

Loading comments...