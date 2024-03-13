4 free agent receivers the Steelers should target after Diontae Johnson trade

With the Pittsburgh Steelers trading Diontae Johnson, they are now very thin at receiver behind George Pickens.

The Steelers will now have to utilize both free agency and the draft to replenish that need, and there are still several free agents that could have respected roles in the Steelers’ passing game should they be signed.

Tyler Boyd, Cincinnati Bengals

Boyd is the most obvious choice out of all remaining free agents. He is from Pittsburgh, and he talked about how much he loves Mike Tomlin earlier this offseason, saying “You never know” when asked if he may end up with the Steelers.

Signing Boyd as their slot receiver would be a massive upgrade to that position for the Steelers. Allen Robinson filled that role last year, and was released after less than 300 yards receiving on the season and zero touchdowns.

Boyd is coming off somewhat of a down year in Cincinnati. Then again, Joe Burrow was injured most of the season. However, Boyd still hauled in 67 catches for 667 yards and two touchdowns. Boyd is 29, and will turn 30 in November. Giving him a two-year deal to fill the need of a slot receiver would be good for Pittsburgh.

Hollywood Brown, Arizona Cardinals

Brown would be the second former Raven to sign with the Steelers this offseason, and he would instantly become the No. 2 receiver in Pittsburgh’s offense.

He hauled in 51 passes for 574 yards and four touchdowns in 14 games with the Cardinals last season. He can be a downfield threat, and his speed also makes him a threat in both the quick and intermediate passing game for yards after the catch. He would be a perfectly fine addition to the Steelers.

K.J. Osborn, Minnesota Vikings

Osborn is a versatile receiver who can be utilized both on the perimeter and in the slot (384 wide snaps, 210 slot snaps in 2023).

Osborn had 48 receptions in 2023, which was 12 fewer than his 60 catches in 2022. Like Boyd, Osborn dealt with his quarterback being injured mid-season, and the Vikings had a rotating door under center after Kirk Cousins suffered his achilles injury. He’d be a perfectly fine No. 3 who Pittsburgh can line up anywhere.

Hunter Renfrow, Las Vegas Raiders

Renfrow finally escaped the grasp of the Raiders, who have completely misused him over the last two seasons (great job, Josh McDaniels).

In 2021, Renfrow was one of the league’s top receivers. he caught 103 passes for over 1,000 yards and nine touchdowns. Then McDaniels took over, and Renfrow’s snap counts and targets took a nosedive. He’s caught only 61 passes over the last two years.

Renfrow, when used properly and treated as the fantastic target and route runner he is, is still one of the best pure slot receivers in football. Pittsburgh can get him on a cheaper deal, but they’ll be competing with teams like the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs who will almost certainly be after Renfrow’s services.