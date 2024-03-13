Steelers very well represented at Georgia Pro Day

The Pittsburgh Steelers are more than well-represented at the annual Georgia Pro Day taking place Wednesday, March 13. Among those in attendance, per Executive Director of the Senior Bowl Jim Nagy, are GM Omar Khan, HC Mike Tomlin, OC Arthur Smith, DC Teryl Austin. The Steelers were the only team noted to have that combination of top staff within the organization.

Confirmed attendee list for today's Georgia pro-day. All 32 NFL clubs represented. Steelers and Titans have both HC and GM, as well as Raiders HC Antonio Pierce.



Here's position coach breakdown:



OC- Panthers, Bengals, Steelers

DC- Steelers

WR- Patriots, Cowboys, Panthers

RB-… https://t.co/2aMBqTlYSt — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) March 13, 2024

The Steelers have had their eyes on players out of Georgia over each of the past two NFL draft classes in particular, having drafted three Bulldogs within the top 100 picks, including second-round pick wide receiver George Picks (No. 52) in 2022, first-round offensive tackle Broderick Jones (No. 14) and third-round tight end Darnell Washington (No. 93) in 2023.

There are a number of top prospects in this year’s draft that the Steelers could have their eyes on this year. Among the Bulldogs listed in NFL analyst Daniel Jeremiah’s top 50 prospects:

No. 7 — TE Brock Bowers

No. 20 — OT Amarius Mims

No. 34 — WR Ladd McConkey

No. 36 — CB Kamari Lassiter

Offensive tackle Amarius Mims and wide receiver Ladd McConkey are two names to watch as potential first-round selections for the Steelers, with Mims, in particular, being a very popular selection for the Steelers at No. 20 in recent mock drafts.

About Mims, Jeremiah writes:

Mims is an enormous right tackle prospect with long arms. He has very limited starting experience (eight total starts in three years at Georgia), partially due to injury. While the résumé is light, the skill set is impressive. In pass pro, he plays with a firm, wide base and uses his length to control defenders. He stays square and patient. When he does throw his punch, it jolts defenders, making them take a second to recover. He can sink his weight against power rushers and doesn’t give up ground. He plays with good awareness. In the run game, he can latch, run his feet and finish. He struggles in space on occasion because he’s out of control. To see him at his best, watch the College Football Playoff game against Ohio State in the 2022 season, when he was healthy and dominant. He battled through an injury during the 2023 season. Overall, there is risk because of the limited body of work, but Mims is a unique talent.

On McConkey:

McConkey is a slightly undersized receiver with excellent speed, quickness and polish. He lines up both outside and in the slot. He is quick off the line, and he understands how to attack the leverage of his man. He changes speed throughout the route and is efficient getting into and out of breaks. He will utilize head nods to sell routes and create separation. He has an excellent feel to settle in space versus zone coverage. He has strong hands to pluck balls thrown away from his frame, and he is quick to transition up the field. After the catch, he relies on his quickness to make defenders miss. Overall, McConkey isn’t quite as physical as former Seahawks receiver Doug Baldwin, but I see a lot of similarities in their route running and instincts. I could see McConkey having a similar career.

Arguably, McConkey at No. 20 may be a bit of a reach based on his current draft stock, but don’t rule out the black and gold being open to trading back (or up) to make things make sense. Khan has shown plenty of willingness to be flexible and aggressive — both in the draft and free agency — which Steelers fans should undoubtedly be happy about considering the organization’s reputation as a conservative one.

Which Georgia Bulldog 2024 NFL Draft prospect has your eye this year?