 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Terrible Towel Tales: Kyle Brandt says celebrating Steelers non-losing streak is ‘pathetic’

Steelers news and commentary from Wednesday, March 13th

By Jarrett Bailey
/ new
2022 NFL Draft - Rounds 2-3 Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

Welcome to the Terrible Towel Tales, where we’ll highlight some of the latest stories permeating Steelers media for your reading pleasure every Monday through Saturday. In today’s news…

Kyle Brandt slams Steelers for lack of playoff success and lowering their own standards | Kyle Brandt, X

“Mike Tomlin’s never had a losing season. As you guys know, I have found that quote now to become not only overused and beaten to a pulp, but really pathetic.”

With Russell Wilson in Pittsburgh, Steelers should trade Kenny Pickett to NFC team that needs quarterback help | Bryan DeArdo, CBS Sports

Let’s be honest: the Steelers didn’t bring Wilson in to ride the bench. They brought him in to be their next starting quarterback, with Pickett serving as insurance in the event Wilson either gets hurt or doesn’t perform.

Given this reality, the Steelers should trade Pickett, giving them an extra draft pick and Pickett a much-needed fresh start.

Pittsburgh Steelers Reportedly Didn’t Want to Trade WR Diontae Johnson to KC Chiefs | Jordan Foote, Arrowhead Report

There are a million reasons trades don’t happen in the league, but one specific line of logic can be applied to the Chiefs and Steelers’ dialogue on Johnson.

On Tuesday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network took to the outlet’s ‘NFL Total Access’ program to discuss the Johnson trade and its ramifications. According to the insider, Pittsburgh simply didn’t want to deal with an intraconference contender. The two-time reigning champions, coming off yet another Super Bowl win, fit squarely into that category.

More From Behind the Steel Curtain

Loading comments...