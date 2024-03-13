Terrible Towel Tales: Kyle Brandt says celebrating Steelers non-losing streak is ‘pathetic’

Welcome to the Terrible Towel Tales, where we’ll highlight some of the latest stories permeating Steelers media for your reading pleasure every Monday through Saturday. In today’s news…

“Mike Tomlin’s never had a losing season. As you guys know, I have found that quote now to become not only overused and beaten to a pulp, but really pathetic.”

Thoughts on the Pittsburgh Steelers pic.twitter.com/kpGcXUtYet — Kyle Brandt (@KyleBrandt) March 13, 2024

Let’s be honest: the Steelers didn’t bring Wilson in to ride the bench. They brought him in to be their next starting quarterback, with Pickett serving as insurance in the event Wilson either gets hurt or doesn’t perform. Given this reality, the Steelers should trade Pickett, giving them an extra draft pick and Pickett a much-needed fresh start.