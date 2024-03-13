Get to know Steelers new CB Donte Jackson

The Pittsburgh Steelers made headlines this week with the announcement that they were trading wide receiver Diontae Johnson and a 2024 seventh-round pick (No. 240) to the Carolina Panthers in exchange for cornerback Donte Jackson and a 2024 sixth-round pick (No. 178).

On paper, the trade made a world of sense for the Panthers, looking to build around second-year quarterback Bryce Young after a fairly disastrous rookie campaign. That leaves Steelers fans wondering — who in the world did Pittsburgh trade for? So, let’s get to know new Steelers cornerback Donte Jackson.

Donte Jackson, the prospect

The Carolina Panthers selected LSU prospect Donte Jackson in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft with the 55th overall pick. He’s relatively undersized at the position, standing 5’10 1/2” (30th percentile for the position) and weighing in at just 178 pounds (5th percentile), but his 4.32 speed immediately pops off the page.

PFF gave the TL;DR on Jackson in their 2018 NFL Draft prospect guide:

Donte Jackson has one of the most exciting athletic profiles in the draft, with elite speed and short area quickness. He is a slight build, but stands 5-foot-11 and could potentially play either outside or in the slot, giving NFL defenses the option of having him as a second or third corner early and kicking him inside to the slot in nickel packages. Hasn’t made as many plays on the ball as his athleticism should have dictated, but his potential is intriguing and he could become an excellent man cover corner at the next level.

Donte Jackson, the pro

Jackson has six years’ experience in the league, having spent each of them with the Carolina Panthers, though he hasn’t played a full season since he was a rookie due to various injuries. In 2020, it was a nagging turf toe injury. In 2021, it was a season-ending hamstring injury. His most notable injury came in November of the 2022 season, when he suffered a ruptured Achilles on Thursday Night Football. Jackson returned in 2023 to play 16 games, posting his first career season without logging an interception.

It’s fair to say that it’s been difficult to truly evaluate Jackson’s upside with his injury history, but 4,284 snaps on defense have given us at least a solid sample size with which to evaluate him.

There have been 60 cornerbacks to play 3,000 or more defensive snaps dating back to the 2018. Here’s a look at Jackson’s basic stats and where his totals rank among respective cornerbacks since 2018, with stats courtesy of PFF:

14 INTs (t-11th)

2 dropped INTs (t-4th fewest)

302 total tackles (24th)

46 passes defensed (t-28th)

31 pass breakups (t-34th)

15 tackles for a loss or no gain (7th)

Among the 54 cornerbacks with at least 2,000 coverage snaps in that span, Jackson ranks 43rd with a 64.5 PFF coverage grade, allowing the 14th-highest completion percentage (62.7%), 17th most receiving yards (3,071), 41st in forced incompletion rate (10.8%) and the 10th-most receiving yards per coverage target (7.7). His biggest plus is undoubtedly his 3.8% interception per coverage target percentage, which ranks seventh in the cohort. His run defense metrics aren’t much better, ranking 23rd among 28 cornerbacks to play 1,500+ run defense snaps since 2018 with a 58.4 PFF run defense grade.

A likely contributor to those grades, undoubtedly, is his high missed tackle rate of 17%, which ranks seventh-highest among the 103 cornerbacks in that span with 150+ tackles. His missed tackle rate defending the run is at a stunning 25% in comparison to his 13% missed tackle rate against the pass. Either way, it’s not great.

Does Jackson still have the speed post-Achilles injury?

Given that Jackson’s calling card throughout his career has been his speed, it’s a fair question to ask.

In his 2023 return, Jackson logged a season-high top-end speed of 21.35 MPH (Week 6 vs. Dolphins) per NFL Next Gen Stats, which ranked as a top-seven speed across his entire in his career. For comparison’s sake, recently released 30-year-old cornerback Patrick Peterson, hit a season-high speed of 21.07 MPH (Week 2 vs. Browns) and outpaces the top speed of any Steelers defensive back over the course of the season (21.17 MPH, courtesy of a James Pierre play on special teams; Peterson’s top-speed of 21.07 MPH led all defensive backs on a defensive play).

Though the fact that Jackson can offer the Steelers something in the way of top-end speed, it’s worth noting that his average speed throughout the 2023 season (9.87 MPH) ranks well below that of any Steelers defensive back in the 2023 season — an area where the Steelers were already lacking.

Steelers’ average speed of 10.71 MPH (for defensive backs, while playing defense) ranks fifth-lowest in the league, meanwhile the Ravens (11.51 MPH average), Browns (11.47) and Bengals (11.25) all rank top-11 in the league. For reference, CB Chandon Sullivan had the lowest average speed among Steelers defensive backs (excluding special teams plays) in 2023 at 10.11 MPH.

So, while the Steelers did technically add speed to the cornerbacks room with this move, it can be debated whether or not they added functional speed.

All in all, the Steelers’ acquisition of Jackson is generally a puzzling one. While they looked to move on from WR Diontae Johnson before he was due his $3 million roster bonus on Saturday, March 16, Jackson is commanding his own roster bonus of $4 million. Johnson’s cap hit for the 2024 season sat at $10 million, while Jackson’s sat at $10,522,500.

Generally speaking, it’s a puzzling trade for Omar Khan & Co., which leads fans to wonder what other moves are yet to come. The trade created an even more-urgent need at wide receiver without solving a ton of options (outside of bringing in a warm body) at cornerback, without saving any money.

Go figure.