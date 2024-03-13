Steelers’ biggest needs at the official start of 2024 free agency

The NFL’s legal tampering period officially opened up Monday, March 11, with teams officially able to negotiate with pending free agents. Next up is the start of the new league year, when teams are officially able to sign their newly agreed-upon contracts and previously agreed-to trades become official.

The Steelers have made a couple of splash moves to start the legal tampering period, including coming to terms with veteran quarterback Russell Wilson, former Ravens linebacker Patrick Queen and a trade involving wide receiver Diontae Johnson.

As the new league year officially kicks off, here’s a look at the Steelers’ greatest needs at the official start of 2024 free agency.

Wide receiver

The Steelers already had a need for wide receiver depth ahead of the legal tampering period with the release of Allen Robinson II. That need increased tenfold on Tuesday after Pittsburgh traded away Diontae Johnson, who’s accounted for 639 of the Steelers 2,907 regular-season pass attempts for a near-21% target share dating back to his rookie season. That leaves soon-to-be third-year receiver George Pickens, undersized Calvin Austin III and... Dez Fitzpatrick (?) atop their depth chart. Yikes.

Top FA available: Mike Williams (Chargers), Calvin Ridley (Jaguars), Marquise “Hollywood” Brown (Cardinals), Odell Beckham Jr. (Ravens), Tyler Boyd (Bengals), Curtis Samuel (Commanders), Hunter Renfrow (Raiders)

Center

There were several starting-caliber centers on the board in free agency following the release of Mason Cole, but the Steelers haven’t made any moves to this point, without any reported prospects prepared to sign with the team to start free agency. Connor Williams, the top remaining free agent center available is recovering from a torn ACL suffered in Week 14, so should they seek his services, they’ll need to find a stop-gap option until he’s fully recovered.

Top FA available: Connor Williams (Miami Dolphins), Evan Brown (Seattle Seahawks)

Right tackle

The Steelers moved first-round pick Broderick Jones to right tackle in the second half of the 2023 season after the benching of Chuwuma Okorafor. However, he plays his best football on the left side of the line, and this team undoubtedly needs relieve Dan Moore Jr. of his responsibilities as a starter and slide Jones back over to left tackle. Unfortunately, though there are plenty of high quality left tackles available in free agency, the depth of career right tackles is lacking.

Top FA available: Jonah Williams (Bengals), Jermaine Eluemunor (Raiders)

Cornerback

The Steelers had to get younger (and faster) at cornerback this season, without much depth around 2023 first-round pick Joey Porter Jr., and technically, they found some depth in the Diontae Johnson trade getting veteran Donte Jackson in the deal. Still, despite the 4.32 speed he offers, Jackson’s career has been riddled with injuries and he lacks size, so there’s still a big-time need at the position.

Top FA available: Kendall Fuller (Commanders), Steven Nelson (Texans, former Steeler), Stephon Gilmore (Cowboys)

Strong safety

The Steelers’ rotation of players at strong safety in 2023 was dizzying, with six different safety logging snaps lined up in the box. Keanu Neal, who played the most snaps at strong safety on the roster (178) was released with a failed physical designation, and it’s more clear than ever after this season that some stability at the position would only mean good things for the secondary.

Top FA available: Julian Blackmon (Colts), Terell Edmunds (Titans, former Steeler), Justin Simmons (FS/SS hybrid, Broncos)

