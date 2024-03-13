QB Mason Rudolph signs with Tennessee Titans

After several weeks of speculation on if he would return to the Steelers, Mason Rudolph has a new home.

The former third-round pick is signing a one-year deal with the Tennessee Titans. The deal is worth up to $3.62 million, per Mike Garafolo.

Rudolph was drafted in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Steelers. He appeared in 10 games in 2019 after Ben Roethlisberger was lost for the year with a season-ending elbow injury in Week 2. Over the span of those 10 games, he threw for 1,765 yards, 13 touchdowns, nine interceptions, and the Steelers went 5-3 in his eight starts.

Rudolph would appear in seven more games from 2020-22 before starting the Steelers’ final three regular season games in 2023, guiding them to a playoff appearance by throwing for 240 yards per game and three touchdowns. Now, he heads to Tennessee where he will be Will Levis’ backup.