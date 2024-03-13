Report: Steelers re-sign LS Christian Kuntz

The Steelers are bringing back long snapper Christian Kuntz on a three-year deal, per DK Pittsburgh Sports’ Chris Halicke.

Kuntz was one of four restricted free agents the Steelers chose not to tender heading into free agency, choosing instead to sign him to a long-term and possibly cheaper deal, although contract details have yet to be released.

Kuntz has been in the league since 2017. The former Duquesne linebacker has appeared in 34 NFL games, all with the Steelers as a long snapper. He made his NFL debut in 2021.

By signing Kuntz, the Steelers solidify their specialists heading into 2024, with starting-caliber players at long snapper, kicker (Chris Boswell) and punter (recently-signed Cameron Johnston).