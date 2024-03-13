Report: Steelers re-signing All-Pro special teamer Miles Killebrew

Per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Steelers are bringing back safety and special teams ace Miles Killebrew on a two-year, $6.5 million deal.

#Steelers All-Pro special teamer Miles Killebrew back to Pittsburgh on a two-year, $6.5M deal, per source.



Steelers get back last year's Pro Bowler with a deal close to the top of the special teamer market. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 13, 2024

Killebrew made the Pro Bowl last year as a special teamer and is regarded as one of the league’s best, garnering first-team All-Pro honors after the 2023 season. He’s blocked three punts since signing with the Steelers in 2021.

Killebrew was a fourth-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft by Detroit. He’s spent the last three seasons in Pittsburgh, being voted a team captain in the last two. In 2023 with the Steelers, he appeared in all 17 games and recorded 26 total tackles.

As stated in Fowler’s report, Killebrew’s deal places him among the highest-paid special-teamers in the league.

The Steelers’ recent free agent moves have shown a heavy emphasis in special teams, with the team re-signing Killebrew and long snapper Christian Kuntz today to multi-year deals.

The team also signed free agent punter Cameron Johnston to a three year deal on Monday.