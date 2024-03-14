 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Steelers March Sadness Tournament: Chipped Ham Bracket, Round 2

Choose which moments make the Sweet 16

By Kyle Chrise
FBN-PLAYOFFS-STEELERS-TITANS 07 Photo credit should read NEIL BRAKE/AFP via Getty Images

We’ve arrived at day 3 of the second round of Steelers March Sadness. Our NCAA-style tournament of the worst moments in black-and-gold history continues until we determine a ‘champion.’ If you haven’t voted in our other second round matches yet, check out Day 1 & Day 2. The Chipped Ham bracket only featured one big upset in the first round. Let’s get to the second round matchups!

Chipped Ham Bracket ‘24 Round 2

No. 1 seed: AFC Championship vs. Chargers, 1/15/95 — Three. More. Yards.

The Steelers had five minutes left in the game and needed a touchdown to win. Neil O’Donnell drove Pittsburgh across the field, ultimately giving the Steelers a first-and-goal from the nine yard line. It would all come down to a fourth-and-goal from the three. O’Donnell was looking for Barry Foster in the shallow of the end zone, but linebacker Dennis Gibson broke up the pass.

versus...

No. 9 seed: AFC Championship at Raiders, 12/26/76 — Willie Hall’s interception

Without Franco Harris or Rocky Bleier, Pittsburgh didn’t have much of an offensive attack. So in the second quarter, when Willie Hall picked off Terry Bradshaw and returned it to the one-yard line, the ensuing touchdown was all the points the Raiders would need on this day. They still went on to score 14 more.

Poll

Which Moment Moves On?

view results
  • 93%
    1: Three More Yards
    (76 votes)
  • 6%
    9: Willie Hall INT
    (5 votes)
81 votes total Vote Now

No. 2 seed: AFC Divisional Round at Titans, 1/11/03 — Dewayne Washington runs into kicker

Joe Nedney lined up in overtime for the game-winning 31-yard field goal. The kick was good, but Pittsburgh had actually called a timeout. Nedney tried again, and this time he missed, however, Dewayne Washington was flagged for running into the kicker. Third time was a charm for Nedney and the Titans.

versus...

No. 7 seed: AFC Wildcard at Chiefs, 1/8/94 — Royals blocked

Pittsburgh was winning 24-17 with less than five minutes left in the fourth, and more or less in control of the game. Mark Royals came out to punt, but Kansas City tight end Keith Cash broke through the line to block it. The Chiefs recovered and returned it to the Steelers nine-yard line.

Poll

Which Moment Moves On?

view results
  • 75%
    2: OT FG penalty
    (60 votes)
  • 24%
    7: Royals blocked
    (19 votes)
79 votes total Vote Now

No. 3 seed: AFC Wildcard vs. Chargers, 1/9/83 — Fouts screen to Winslow

San Diego had the ball back with four minutes left, trailing 28-24. They drove down to Pittsburgh’s 12-yard line. On third and seven, the Chargers faked a sweep, the Steelers bit, and Dan Fouts threw a screen to Kellen Winslow for the game-winning comeback.

versus...

No. 11 seed: AFC Divisional vs. Bills, 1/9/93 — Shelton drops pick-6

Pittsburgh didn’t put up any first-half points after their opening drive field goal. However, they were only trailing 7-3 at halftime. On Buffalo’s opening possession of the second half, Frank Reich’s pass to Don Beebe hit Richard Shelton right in the hands, in what was sure to be a pick-six. Instead, on the next play, Reich connected with James Lofton to increase the lead to 14-3.

Poll

Which Moment Moves On?

view results
  • 40%
    3: Winslow screen
    (30 votes)
  • 60%
    11: Shelton drops pick-6
    (45 votes)
75 votes total Vote Now

No. 4 seed: AFC Divisional Round at Broncos, 1/17/16 — Toussaint’s fourth-quarter fumble

Clinging on to a 13-12 lead in the fourth quarter, Ben Roethlisberger began methodically moving the ball down the field, with completions to Jesse James, Markus Wheaton, and Darrius Heyward-Bey. It appeared inevitable that the Steelers would expand on their lead. On second-and-four from Denver’s 34, Fitzgerald Toussaint got the ball and was untouched for about six or seven yards. Then, safety Bradley Roby came sprinting in with a hit that caused a fumble and changed the direction of the game.

versus...

No. 5 seed: AFC Championship vs. Dolphins, 12/31/72 — Ham’s INT called back

Pittsburgh was clinging to a 10-7 lead in the third quarter, and Miami replaced quarterback Earl Morrall for Bob Griese. Jack Ham appeared to make that decision costly for the Dolphins, when he made an incredible reaching interception. However, Dwight White had jumped the gun before the snap and couldn’t get back onside, so the play was reversed by the refs. That 11-play drive would finish with a two-yard Jim Klick touchdown run that gave Miami a lead that was never relinquished.

Poll

Which Moment Moves On?

view results
  • 60%
    4: Toussaint fumble
    (47 votes)
  • 39%
    5: Ham INT flagged
    (31 votes)
78 votes total Vote Now

We’ll wrap up round two tomorrow. Here We Go!

