Steelers March Sadness Tournament: Chipped Ham Bracket, Round 2

We’ve arrived at day 3 of the second round of Steelers March Sadness. Our NCAA-style tournament of the worst moments in black-and-gold history continues until we determine a ‘champion.’ If you haven’t voted in our other second round matches yet, check out Day 1 & Day 2. The Chipped Ham bracket only featured one big upset in the first round. Let’s get to the second round matchups!

The Steelers had five minutes left in the game and needed a touchdown to win. Neil O’Donnell drove Pittsburgh across the field, ultimately giving the Steelers a first-and-goal from the nine yard line. It would all come down to a fourth-and-goal from the three. O’Donnell was looking for Barry Foster in the shallow of the end zone, but linebacker Dennis Gibson broke up the pass.

1/15/95 AFC Championship in PGH

4th & goal from the 3-yard line.

Neil O'Donnell was looking for Barry Foster to win the game. Dennis Gibson broke up the pass.#steelers #herewego pic.twitter.com/XM0uVH8qer — SteelersMarchSadness (@SteelrsMarchSad) February 26, 2024

versus...

No. 9 seed: AFC Championship at Raiders, 12/26/76 — Willie Hall’s interception

Without Franco Harris or Rocky Bleier, Pittsburgh didn’t have much of an offensive attack. So in the second quarter, when Willie Hall picked off Terry Bradshaw and returned it to the one-yard line, the ensuing touchdown was all the points the Raiders would need on this day. They still went on to score 14 more.

12/26/76 AFC Championship in Oakland

Terry Bradshaw is picked off by Willie Hall in the second quarter, who returns it to the 1-yard line.#steelers #herewego pic.twitter.com/fr2cwfWmtY — SteelersMarchSadness (@SteelrsMarchSad) February 26, 2024

Poll Which Moment Moves On? 1: Three More Yards

9: Willie Hall INT vote view results 93% 1: Three More Yards (76 votes)

6% 9: Willie Hall INT (5 votes) 81 votes total Vote Now

No. 2 seed: AFC Divisional Round at Titans, 1/11/03 — Dewayne Washington runs into kicker

Joe Nedney lined up in overtime for the game-winning 31-yard field goal. The kick was good, but Pittsburgh had actually called a timeout. Nedney tried again, and this time he missed, however, Dewayne Washington was flagged for running into the kicker. Third time was a charm for Nedney and the Titans.

1/11/03 AFC Divisional in TEN

Joe Nedney misses the game-winning 31-yard FG, but Dewayne Washington is flagged for running into the kicker.#steelers #herewego pic.twitter.com/fJuYzsGB7p — SteelersMarchSadness (@SteelrsMarchSad) February 26, 2024

versus...

No. 7 seed: AFC Wildcard at Chiefs, 1/8/94 — Royals blocked

Pittsburgh was winning 24-17 with less than five minutes left in the fourth, and more or less in control of the game. Mark Royals came out to punt, but Kansas City tight end Keith Cash broke through the line to block it. The Chiefs recovered and returned it to the Steelers nine-yard line.

1/8/94 AFC Wildcard in Kansas City

Ahead 24-17 with less and five minutes left.

Mark Royals has his punt blocked by Keith Cash.#steelers #herewego pic.twitter.com/YmnKQqcJHW — SteelersMarchSadness (@SteelrsMarchSad) February 26, 2024

Poll Which Moment Moves On? 2: OT FG penalty

7: Royals blocked vote view results 75% 2: OT FG penalty (60 votes)

24% 7: Royals blocked (19 votes) 79 votes total Vote Now

No. 3 seed: AFC Wildcard vs. Chargers, 1/9/83 — Fouts screen to Winslow

San Diego had the ball back with four minutes left, trailing 28-24. They drove down to Pittsburgh’s 12-yard line. On third and seven, the Chargers faked a sweep, the Steelers bit, and Dan Fouts threw a screen to Kellen Winslow for the game-winning comeback.

1/9/83 AFC Wildcard in PGH

San Diego trailing 28-24.

3rd & 7 from the Pittsburgh 12 yard line.

The Chargers fake a sweep and Dan Fouts threw a screen to Kellen Winslow for the game-winning comeback.#steelers #herewego pic.twitter.com/Xvj1IpwX5B — SteelersMarchSadness (@SteelrsMarchSad) February 26, 2024

versus...

No. 11 seed: AFC Divisional vs. Bills, 1/9/93 — Shelton drops pick-6

Pittsburgh didn’t put up any first-half points after their opening drive field goal. However, they were only trailing 7-3 at halftime. On Buffalo’s opening possession of the second half, Frank Reich’s pass to Don Beebe hit Richard Shelton right in the hands, in what was sure to be a pick-six. Instead, on the next play, Reich connected with James Lofton to increase the lead to 14-3.

1/9/93 Divisional in PGH

Trailing 7-3 in the 3rd quarter.

Richard Shelton drops a sure pick-6.

On the next play, Frank Reich's TD pass made it 14-3.#steelers #herewego pic.twitter.com/8oNDVEorWY — SteelersMarchSadness (@SteelrsMarchSad) February 26, 2024

Poll Which Moment Moves On? 3: Winslow screen

11: Shelton drops pick-6 vote view results 40% 3: Winslow screen (30 votes)

60% 11: Shelton drops pick-6 (45 votes) 75 votes total Vote Now

No. 4 seed: AFC Divisional Round at Broncos, 1/17/16 — Toussaint’s fourth-quarter fumble

Clinging on to a 13-12 lead in the fourth quarter, Ben Roethlisberger began methodically moving the ball down the field, with completions to Jesse James, Markus Wheaton, and Darrius Heyward-Bey. It appeared inevitable that the Steelers would expand on their lead. On second-and-four from Denver’s 34, Fitzgerald Toussaint got the ball and was untouched for about six or seven yards. Then, safety Bradley Roby came sprinting in with a hit that caused a fumble and changed the direction of the game.

1/17/16 AFC Divisional in Denver

Steelers lead 13-12. 2nd & 4 on Denver's 34.

Fitzgerald Toussaint fumbles after hit by Bradley Roby. #steelers #herewego pic.twitter.com/rt9eq4IS1L — SteelersMarchSadness (@SteelrsMarchSad) February 26, 2024

versus...

No. 5 seed: AFC Championship vs. Dolphins, 12/31/72 — Ham’s INT called back

Pittsburgh was clinging to a 10-7 lead in the third quarter, and Miami replaced quarterback Earl Morrall for Bob Griese. Jack Ham appeared to make that decision costly for the Dolphins, when he made an incredible reaching interception. However, Dwight White had jumped the gun before the snap and couldn’t get back onside, so the play was reversed by the refs. That 11-play drive would finish with a two-yard Jim Klick touchdown run that gave Miami a lead that was never relinquished.

12/31/72 AFC Championship in PGH

Leading 10-7 in the third quarter.

Jack Ham picks off Bob Griese, but it's called back on a Dwight White offsides penalty.#steelers #herewego pic.twitter.com/vw6YYpNrky — SteelersMarchSadness (@SteelrsMarchSad) February 26, 2024

Poll Which Moment Moves On? 4: Toussaint fumble

5: Ham INT flagged vote view results 60% 4: Toussaint fumble (47 votes)

39% 5: Ham INT flagged (31 votes) 78 votes total Vote Now

We’ll wrap up round two tomorrow. Here We Go!