Steelers 2024 NFL Draft: Mid-to-late-round interior offensive line targets

With the NFL’s free agency period open and the draft on the horizon, the 2024 Steelers roster is slowly starting to take shape. What the Steelers do in free agency — which you can follow using our Free Agency Tracker — will likely inform us what their plans are for the draft. By signing guys like Russell Wilson and Patrick Queen, the Steelers are telling us they didn’t believe the draft was their best option for getting better at those positions. Likewise, not signing anyone at a specific position of need can forecast their plans for the draft.

There’s more than one way to construct a roster, but since taking over as general manager, Omar Khan’s actions have told us building in the trenches is something he values. When he brought in Andy Weidl from the Eagles to be his assistant general manager, Khan gave Weidl the responsibility of putting together the team’s draft board. The Eagles have built a reputation over the past decade for allocating resources to the offensive and defensive lines, even when they didn’t have an obvious need. Looking at how the Steelers drafted in 2023, I think it’s safe to assume they plan to follow that example.

Previously we looked at offensive tackles the Steelers could target, but the interior offensive line is arguably an even greater need. Looking at Pittsburgh’s current depth along the interior offensive line, I’d be shocked if the team doesn’t draft a center and possibly a guard or two.

James Daniels has experience at center, but the team appears to prefer him at guard. Isaac Seumalo was a good signing last year, but he’ll turn 31 years old this season and his contract will be up after the 2025 season. The four other interior offensive linemen under contract have a combined 31 starts between them — and 30 of those belong to Nate Herbig who is a quality depth piece, but not someone the team should hang all of its bets on.

Fortunately for the Steelers, there are plenty of intriguing options in the 2024 draft and several quality players will get pushed down the board thanks to a deep tackle class. Let’s take a look.

Sataoa Laumea, Utah

Age: Unknown

Height/weight: 6’4, 319 pounds

Arm Length: 32 7/8”

RAS: Incomplete, didn’t run at NFL Scouting combine

Let me introduce you to Sataoa Laumea (pronounced “sah-tau-ah lau-may-uh”) with a clip. I’ll set the scene for you. It’s the 2021 season. Utah is marching down the field on UCLA with an 11-point lead and a little over four minutes left in the first half. Laumea (78) is a redshirt sophomore playing right guard and they ask him to pull to his left on this run from the 10-yard line.

Hello! If that doesn’t get your blood pumping, then I don’t know what will.

Laumea was a four-year starter at Utah, playing right guard starting in 2020 and then switching to right tackle in 2022. During his time he was selected as a Second Team All-Pac 12 member twice (2020, 2023) and was a First-Team select in 2022.

Though he received accolades at both positions, I believe Laumea’s true NFL position will be at guard. While we didn’t get to see him run at the combine, his movement looks fluid and natural on tape when he’s asked to pull, and he’s shown a willingness to get to the second level on run blocks. Those will be important traits for Steelers linemen if Arthur Smith continues to feature wide zone concepts in his playcalling.

When looking for a pro comparison for him, I can’t help but be reminded of another former Pac-12 guard currently on the Steelers.

When I'm not refreshing for FA updates, I'm working on a piece on IOL prospects for the Steelers. As a little bit of a preview, when I look at Sataoa Laumea I can't help but see... pic.twitter.com/VGuqA8vVil — Ryan Parish (@RyanParishmedia) March 11, 2024

Christian Haynes, UConn

Age: 23

Height/weight: 6’3, 317 pounds

Arm Length: 33 1/2”

RAS: 9.11u

Christian Haynes isn’t the tallest. He didn’t play in a Power 5 conference. His arms are shorter than many of his peers. But he has one trait I know all Steelers fans will appreciate. Once the ball is snapped, the man gets after it.

his eyes might have gotten wonky, but I really liked how Christian Haynes (#64) adjusts and delivers the block on the safety pic.twitter.com/C7ZiFP87yQ — Nate Tice (@Nate_Tice) March 6, 2024

Haynes was a four-year starter at UConn and he was selected as third-team All-American twice. He butters his bread in wide zone, a fundamental concept in new offensive coordinator Arthur Smith’s previous offenses. In pass protection, Haynes overcomes his shorter limbs with power, high effort, and an impressive center of gravity. Whether it’s a run or pass, you can tell Haynes plays every snap like his goal is to put the man lining up across from him on the ground.

Haynes is easily a top-100 prospect in this class and a near-lock for Day 2. Whether he goes in Round 2 or Round 3 will likely depend on how much teams knock him for his size.

Hunter Nourzad, Penn State

Age: 23

Height/weight: 6’3, 317 pounds

Arm Length: 33 1/8”

RAS: Incomplete, only did bench press at NFL Scouting combine

It’s no secret that center is one of the Steelers primary needs heading into the offseason. If the Steelers don’t spend a high pick on a center, they could look to Hunter Nourzad in the later rounds.

Nourzad started his college career at Cornell where he played right tackle. He transferred to Penn State in 2022 and they kicked him inside to guard before moving him to center for his senior year.

Nourzad didn’t run at the combine, but looking at tape, his athleticism and mean streak pop in the run game. In pass pro, he’s both quick and powerful enough to anchor the middle.

Shoutout Hunter Nourzad (@NourzadHunter) for this punishing block on Saturday. This is the type of effort we love the see from the offensive line pic.twitter.com/KQcD7MGvqW — The Basic Blues Podcast (@BasicBluesPod) October 31, 2022

Penn State’s Hunter Nourzad shutting things down on this rep at the East-West Shrine Bowl. Look at that anchor. pic.twitter.com/Xbsk4FmFtO — Bobby Football (@Rob__Paul) January 28, 2024

It’s no secret the Steelers need a center and many fans are hoping to see the Steelers take one early. But if they don’t, take a look at the player Mockdraftable lists as most comparable to Nourzad, and rest easy if he finds his way into the black and gold.

Jacob Monk, Duke

Age: Turns 23 in June

Height/weight: 6’3, 308 pounds

Arm Length: 32 3/8”

RAS: 9.55u

Another versatile prospect who’s played both guard positions and center during his college career. Though he received offers from schools like Oregon and South Carolina, Monk chose to play at Duke where his father was a running back from 1984-1987. Thanks to the 2020 COVID-19 season giving extra eligibility, Monk was a rare five-year starter and a two-time captain.

That experience has turned into one of Monk’s greatest strengths. With all that starting experience, there aren’t many tricks and schemes he hasn’t seen at the college level. In the cut-up below you can see Monk picking up twists in pass protection, locking down linemen in one-on-one situations, and excelling as a lead blocker in the run game.

Monk is another prospect who has been overshadowed by a teammate — Graham Barton — but that could be to Pittsburgh’s benefit if it means he’s available on Day 3.

Tanor Bortolini, Wisconsin

Age: 22

Height/weight: 6’4, 303 pounds

Arm Length: 31 1/2”

RAS: 9.79u

Tanor Bortolini is another prospect likely to fall in the draft due to below average arm length, but who brings a ton of experience, tested exceptionally at the combine and should be the type of player the Steelers consider taking a late-round flier on.

Bortolini was a jack-of-all-trades that played four different spots on Wisconsin’s line. His quick feet and agility are his best traits, especially in the run game, but he’s more than capable of taking on nose tackles in pass protection.

Depending on whether the team sees him more as a guard or a center, Bortolini could start this season for the Steelers if needed. Ideally, I think he would benefit from some time to develop, to eventually replace Seumalo or Daniels when their contract is up.

Which of these mid-to-late-round IOL prospects intrigues you as a potential future Steeler the most? Let us know in the comments section! And keep an eye out for the next part in this series where we’ll be examining the wide receivers.