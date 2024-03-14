Steelers free agency: 4 free agent WR profiles

The Pittsburgh Steelers traded away Diontae Johnson. There's no sense in crying over spilled milk, as Bob Seger and the Silver Bullet band sang "Turn the Page". Free agency has been flying fast, and loose but there are still options available for good value. It's too tall of a task to plug and play a rookie wide receiver who's not a supreme talent. Still expect them to also draft one.

Available free agents likely on the Steelers radar

Curtis Samuel

Free Agent Profile:

Current/previous team- Washington

Height- 5'11

Weight- 195 pounds

Age- 28 years old

College- OSU

NFL experience- seven seasons

Pedigree- 2017 NFL Draft second-round selection (No. 40)

Player Bio:

Samuel was originally drafted by then Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera, once he became a free agent during the 2021 off-season he followed Rivera to Washington. The Steelers under head coach Mike Tomlin have an affinity for Ohio State University football players. Samuel would ideally fit better as a slot receiver in offensive coordinator Arthur Smith's offensive scheme. He can move outside depending on the alignment, he is a lesser version explosive wise of Steelers wide receiver Calvin Austin Jr., however, he is roughly thirty pounds heavier.

Samuel can be used out of the backfield on occasion, as well as give the Steelers some of what Johnson offered on screenplays, and short to intermediate routes. He is not the nuanced route runner that Johnson is, so they would lose some of the separation they got from Johnson. But, he is somewhat more explosive than Johnson though the difference is very negligible.

Player overview:

Size comparison- Diontae Johnson

If the Steelers are looking for a one-to-one size replacement for Johnson then Samuel makes sense as a connection for them to consider as a replacement. However, they would lose something when using him as an outside receiver.

Strengths:

Vertical option- Samuel has a career yards per reception of 10.7

Swiss army knife- He can line up in the slot, backfield, or as an outside receiver, he can even line up as a running back giving the coordinator a lot of flexibility with the formation.

Kick return experience- Samuel has previous experience as a returner, so he may be able to give the Steelers an option there.

Weaknesses:

Not a true receiver- He's only averaged 432 yards (27 ypg average based on a 16-game schedule/25.4 based on a 17-game schedule) as a receiver during his last three seasons in Washington, and that's not going to get it done to replace Johnson.

Height- Arthur Smith has traditionally used outside receivers who are 6'1 or above.

Tyler Boyd

Free agent profile:

Current/previous team- Cincinnati Bengals

Height- 6'2

Weight- 203

Age- 29 years old

College- Pittsburgh

NFL experience- eight seasons

Pedigree- 2016 NFL Draft second-round selection (No. 55)

Player Bio:

Boyd has simply gotten caught up in a numbers game with the Bengals. Sure if they could bring him back then they probably would do so. But, with the team franchise tagging receiver Tee Higgins and a Jamarr Chase extension down the line. They have to let Boyd walk, it's the business side. Now, he has made some negative comments in the past about the Steelers defense, but all that stuff instantly becomes water under the bridge if he signs with the team.

He's more of a possession-style receiver so he's not gonna be blowing the top off of defensive coverages. Boyd would be a more physical style, with a tough yard after the catch option for the team.

Player Overview:

Size comparison- Allen Robinson

Boyd can do what the Steelers were looking for from Allen Robinson, but he has far more juice left in his legs than Robinson has at this point in their careers. He doesn't have that second gear to threaten a defense deep, however.

Strengths:

Physical- One thing that Arthur Smith expects from his receivers is to be a physical presence, no matter what they are doing catching the football, or blocking they'd better be getting after it. That's exactly what the Steelers would get from Boyd, he plays receiver like a linebacker.

Intermediate option- While speed isn't necessarily Boyd's calling card, his career of 11.7 yards per reception is a nice number to chew on so to speak.

Weaknesses:

Age- Boyd is closing in on 30, and as we just saw with Allen Robinson when it comes to bigger receivers they age very poorly. The Steelers could be stuck with a receiver declining in skill with a bloated cap number.

Tackle Breaking- Given his size, mentality, and physical style of play, he has a very low number of broken tackles in his career. That was a very disappointing statistic to see.

Lack of elusiveness- Such a low broken tackle rate signifies there is next to zero wiggle in his game. Johnson's wiggle will need to be replaced, that's not found with Boyd.

K. J. Osborn

Free agent profile:

Current/previous team- Minnesota Vikings

Height- 5'11

Weight- 203 pounds

Age- 26 years old

College- Miami

NFL experience- four seasons

Pedigree- 2020 NFL Draft round-five selection (No. 176)

Player Bio:

The question when it comes to Osborn, simply boils down to was his production merely a benefit of playing with superstar receiver Justin Jefferson. Before committing free agent dollars to Osborn, that's something that the Steelers would have to find the answer to. It probably wouldn't even take a middle-of-the-market contract to sign Osborn.

Player Overview:

Size comparison- Diontae Johnson

The Vikings rarely used Osborn in a featured role unless it was necessary due to injury. They drafted receiver Jordan Addison in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. While Addison is a talent at receiver, that just goes to show what the Vikings coaching staff thought of Osborn.

Strengths:

Sure-handed- Osborn routinely secures tough catches in contested situations, making himself a reliable target for his quarterback.

Elusive- Osborn has some wiggle in his game that allows him to elude defenders attempting to tackle him.

Weaknesses:

Drops- More than doubled his career number of drops during the 2023 season, while every receiver does drop the occasional ball, that kind of possible trend is worrisome.

Yards after the catch- Osborn doesn't offer much after the catch, he goes down almost immediately. That's an area the Steelers receivers have struggled with for a few seasons as a whole.

Marquise Brown

Free agent profile:

Current/previous team- Arizona Cardinals

Height- 5'9

Weight- 180 pounds

Age- 26 years old

College- Oklahoma State University

NFL experience- five seasons

Pedigree- 2019 NFL Draft first-round selection (No. 25)

Player Bio:

Brown requested a trade away from the Baltimore Ravens during the 2022 NFL off-season, due to his frustration with being in a run-based offense. The old saying Be careful what you wish for comes to mind. As things didn't go that swimmingly in the Desert, funny enough his most productive seasons came with the Ravens.

Strengths:

Speed- Brown is still one of the fastest receivers in the NFL, if the Steelers are looking for more speed he's the free agent to provide it.

Yards after the catch- He would add an explosive play element as the team's number two receiver. With Brown and Calvin Austin on the field in certain packages, it would force defenses to back up and put George Pickens in more single-coverage situations.

Weaknesses: