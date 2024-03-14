Steelers sign S DeShon Elliott

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a need at safety opposite of Minkah Fitzpatrick, and they have made a signing at the position.

The Steelers signed former Miami Dolphins safety DeShon Elliott to a two-year, $6 million deal, per Jordan Schultz.

Breaking: Free agent safety DeShon Elliott is signing with the #Steelers for 2 years $6M, source tells @BleacherReport. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 14, 2024

Elliott spent 2023 with the Dolphins, where he racked up 82 tackles and one interception. In 2022 while with the Detroit Lions, he had a career-high 96 tackles and one interception. He spent the first three years of his career with the Baltimore Ravens from 2019-21.

Elliott spent a lot of time in the box (236 snaps to be exact), and is a very good run-supporting safety. This move is very emblematic of the Patrick Queen signing. The Steelers want to take the load off Minkah Fitzpatrick and let him play centerfield. If they need to load the box, Elliott will be that guy, while Queen will be the predominant coverage linebacker in the middle of the field.