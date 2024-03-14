Terrible Towel Tales: Patrick Peterson could be brought back to Steelers

Welcome to the Terrible Towel Tales, where we’ll highlight some of the latest stories permeating Steelers media for your reading pleasure every Monday through Saturday. In today’s news…

The Pittsburgh Steelers moved on from cornerback Patrick Peterson, but the veteran isn’t ruling out a potential return to the club.

Peterson said Thursday on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football that the door to a possible return is not closed but added he just wants to chase a ring.

“I would love to return back to Pittsburgh, had a great, me and coach (Mike) Tomlin had a great dialogue when I got that dreaded call of being released,” he said. “But being there in Pittsburgh I had the time of my life, being with coach Tomlin, seeing how he was able to get his guys up week in and week out, no matter what the circumstances were, he told me the door’s still open for business, so we’ll see what happens here in the next couple weeks and month or two, and hopefully I can be a Pittsburgh Steeler again.