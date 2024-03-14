Terrible Towel Tales: Patrick Peterson could be brought back to Steelers

Welcome to the Terrible Towel Tales, where we’ll highlight some of the latest stories permeating Steelers media for your reading pleasure every Monday through Saturday. In today’s news…
Patrick Peterson open to Steelers return, aims for ‘another shot’ at elusive Super Bowl ring in 2024 | Kevin Patra, NFL.com
The Pittsburgh Steelers moved on from cornerback Patrick Peterson, but the veteran isn’t ruling out a potential return to the club.
Peterson said Thursday on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football that the door to a possible return is not closed but added he just wants to chase a ring.
“I would love to return back to Pittsburgh, had a great, me and coach (Mike) Tomlin had a great dialogue when I got that dreaded call of being released,” he said. “But being there in Pittsburgh I had the time of my life, being with coach Tomlin, seeing how he was able to get his guys up week in and week out, no matter what the circumstances were, he told me the door’s still open for business, so we’ll see what happens here in the next couple weeks and month or two, and hopefully I can be a Pittsburgh Steeler again.
Report: Browns sign former Steelers 1st round pick | Jared Mueller, Dawgs By Nature
With a roster strengthened by the return of Za’Darius Smith, Maurice Hurst and Shelby Harris and the trade for Jerry Jeudy, the Browns seem to be focused on smaller names that can fill certain roles on the team.
This morning we shared in our Day 4 Rumor blog that LB Devin Bush was visiting Cleveland. Thursday afternoon that visit turned into a reported signing:
Russell Wilson Reveals Steelers Jersey Number | Stephen Thompson, All Steelers
The newest addition to the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback room has his new jersey and he showed it off for the world to see on Twitter.
And while it might be some new threads and new colors for Wilson as he makes the move from the Denver Broncos to the Steelers, it won’t be a new jersey number. Wilson has worn 3 for his entire career, dating back to his days with the Seattle Seahawks, and it doesn’t appear that will change now.
Loading comments...