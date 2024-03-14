 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Report: Steelers re-signing DT Montravius Adams on a 2-year deal

The Steelers sign depth for their defensive line.

By Ryland Bickley
Montravius Adams #57 of the Pittsburgh Steelers warms up prior to the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 28, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images

The Steelers are brining back defensive lineman Montravius Adams on a two-year deal, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Contract details are not yet released.

The veteran nose tackle will be entering his eighth NFL season in 2024. In 2023 with the Steelers, the 6’4, 304-pound defender recorded 24 total tackles and one forced fumble.

Adams was a third round pick by the Green Bay Packers in the 2017 NFL Draft. Since then, the Auburn product has bounced around the league, spending time with the Packers, Patriots, Saints, and Steelers. Known for his explosive first step, Adams has amassed 25 career starts, 17 of which have been in his last two years in Pittsburgh.

The move comes a day after Armon Watts, another key piece of the Steelers’ defensive line depth last year, signed with the New England Patriots in free agency. As of now, the Steelers have a total of eight defensive lineman on their offseason roster.

