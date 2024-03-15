Steelers March Sadness Tournament: Banana Split Bracket, Round 2

It’s the final day of round two of our Steelers March Sadness tournament, where the 64 worst moments in Steelers history are facing off until we crown a ‘champ.’ If you haven’t voted in the rest of our round 2 matchups, get caught up on Day 1, Day 2 & Day 3. Let’s get to the bracket!
No. 1 seed: Week 13 at Bengals, 12/4/17 — Shazier’s career-ending injury
It was the first quarter of Monday Night Football. Cincinnati had just entered the red zone on their opening drive, after picking off Ben Roethlisberger three plays earlier. Facing a second-and-five, Ryan Shazier appeared to make a routine tackle to prevent Josh Malone from getting the first down. In reality, he suffered a life-altering spinal cord injury that would end his career on the spot.
12/4/17 Week 13 in Cincinnati.— SteelersMarchSadness (@SteelrsMarchSad) February 26, 2024
Ryan Shazier suffers a life-altering spinal cord injury that would end his career on the spot.#steelers #herewego pic.twitter.com/1M803HkTeO
versus...
No. 8 seed: Super Bowl XLV, 2/6/2011 — Nick Collins pick-six
Pittsburgh had just given up a 29-yard touchdown to Jordy Nelson to fall behind 7-0. Then on the Steelers’ next play from scrimmage, Howard Green hit Ben Roethlisberger just as he was launching a deep ball to Mike Wallace. The pass went short of its target, allowing Nick Collins to intercept it and return it 37 yards for a touchdown.
2/6/11 Super Bowl 45— SteelersMarchSadness (@SteelrsMarchSad) February 26, 2024
Steelers trailing 7-0 in the 1st quarter.
Ben Roethlisberger is hit as he throws deep to Mike Wallace. Nick Collins picks it off and takes it to the house.#steelers #herewego pic.twitter.com/gmrn9QReoh
Poll
Which Moment Moves On?
-
77%
1: Shazier injury
-
22%
8: Collins pick-6
No. 2 seed: AFC Wildcard at Broncos, 1/8/12 — Tebow to Thomas in OT
Broncos quarterback Tim Tebow completed just 9-of-20 passes in regulation, so Pittsburgh stacked the box in overtime, anticipating a run. Instead, Tebow found Demaryius Thomas in stride for the 80-yard, game-winning touchdown.
1/8/12 AFC Wildcard at Denver— SteelersMarchSadness (@SteelrsMarchSad) February 26, 2024
First play of OT. Tim Tebow finds Demaryius Thomas in stride#steelers #herewego pic.twitter.com/oq9ayzIaJm
versus...
No. 10 seed: AFC Championship vs. Chargers, 1/15/95 — Alfred Pupunu TD
Pittsburgh outgained San Diego 229-46 in total yards in the first half, and the trend appeared to continue in the third quarter. With the Chargers trailing 13-3, San Diego dialed up a play-action pass that caught Pittsburgh looking. Tight end Alfred Pupunu was wide open to complete a 43-yard touchdown that made the score 13-10.
1/15/95 AFC Championship in PGH— SteelersMarchSadness (@SteelrsMarchSad) February 26, 2024
San Diego trailing 13-3 in the 3rd quarter.
Stan Humphries tosses a play-action pass to Alfred Pupunu for a 43-yard TD.#steelers #herewego pic.twitter.com/h8EioNtgon
Poll
Which Moment Moves On?
-
79%
2: Tebow in OT
-
20%
10: Pupunu TD
No. 3 seed: 1/27/02 AFC Championship vs. Patriots — Kordell’s second 4th quarter INT
Despite the interception just 43 seconds earlier, Pittsburgh had one more chance for a comeback, trailing 24-17 with 2:11 left in the game. This time, on a second-and-ten from his own 40, Kordell Stewart forced a pass to Plaxico Burress, despite the excellent coverage. The pass wasn’t even catchable, and Lawyer Milloy made the game-sealing interception.
1/27/02 AFC Championship— SteelersMarchSadness (@SteelrsMarchSad) February 26, 2024
Down 24-17 with 2:11 left in the 4th.
2nd & 10 from the PIT 40.
Kordell Stewart throws to Plaxico Burgess in good coverage. Lawyer Milloy makes the interception.#steelers #herewego pic.twitter.com/JoZdUOSDCG
versus...
No. 11 seed: AFC Wild Card at Chiefs, 1/8/94 — Montana forces OT
Even after the special teams debacle, Pittsburgh’s defense still managed to force a fourth down from the seven-yard line. However, Montana had plenty of time in the pocket and found Tim Barnett in the back of the end zone to tie the game at 24.
1/8/94 AFC Wildcard in Kansas City— SteelersMarchSadness (@SteelrsMarchSad) February 26, 2024
Ahead 24-17 in the 4th.
Joe Montana finds Tim Barnett in the back of the end zone to force overtime.#steelers #herewego pic.twitter.com/1ytsqhqc9M
Poll
Which Moment Moves On?
-
76%
3: Kordell INT
-
23%
11: Montana comeback
No. 4 seed: 1/11/98 AFC Championship vs Broncos — Elway ends comeback hopes
Pittsburgh was trailing 24-21 at the two minute warning. Denver was facing a third-and-five on their own 15-yard line. A stop would give the Steelers a chance at a last second comeback. But John Elway spread the field with five targets and found Shannon Sharpe in man coverage with Jason Gildon. Gildon had his back to the throw, or he may have been able to make a play on the ball. Instead, Denver went into victory formation.
1/11/98 AFC Championship in PGH— SteelersMarchSadness (@SteelrsMarchSad) February 26, 2024
Pittsburgh trailing 24-21.
Denver facing 3rd & 5 on their own 15.
John Elway connects with Shannon Sharpe for the game-clinching first down.#steelers #herewego pic.twitter.com/8SBRCe96tz
versus...
No. 12 seed: AFC Championship vs. Dolphins, 12/31/72 — Larry Seiple’s fake punt
The Steelers had an early 7-0 lead against the perfect Dolphins with the momentum in the black and gold’s favor. In the second quarter, Miami faced a fourth-and-five at midfield, so Larry Seiple lined up at the Dolphin’s own 35 to receive the punt. Even though Don Shula did not call for the fake, the part-time rusher saw something he liked and took off for 37 yards. NFL Films called it the ‘turning point of the game.’ It would set up Earl Morrall’s nine-yard touchdown pass to fullback Larry Csonka to tie the game at seven, but more importantly, swinging the momentum in Miami’s favor.
12/31/72 AFC Championship in PGH— SteelersMarchSadness (@SteelrsMarchSad) February 26, 2024
Leading 7-0 in the 2nd quarter.
4th & 5 from midfield.
Larry Seiple fakes the punt and takes off for 37 yards.#steelers #herewego pic.twitter.com/M3KUSgKPBh
Poll
Which Moment Moves On?
-
50%
4: Elway comeback
-
49%
12: Miami’s fake punt
The Sweet 16 starts next week. Spread the word, and cast your votes!
Loading comments...