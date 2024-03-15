Steelers March Sadness Tournament: Banana Split Bracket, Round 2

It’s the final day of round two of our Steelers March Sadness tournament, where the 64 worst moments in Steelers history are facing off until we crown a ‘champ.’ If you haven’t voted in the rest of our round 2 matchups, get caught up on Day 1, Day 2 & Day 3. Let’s get to the bracket!

No. 1 seed: Week 13 at Bengals, 12/4/17 — Shazier’s career-ending injury

It was the first quarter of Monday Night Football. Cincinnati had just entered the red zone on their opening drive, after picking off Ben Roethlisberger three plays earlier. Facing a second-and-five, Ryan Shazier appeared to make a routine tackle to prevent Josh Malone from getting the first down. In reality, he suffered a life-altering spinal cord injury that would end his career on the spot.

12/4/17 Week 13 in Cincinnati.

Ryan Shazier suffers a life-altering spinal cord injury that would end his career on the spot.#steelers #herewego pic.twitter.com/1M803HkTeO — SteelersMarchSadness (@SteelrsMarchSad) February 26, 2024

versus...

No. 8 seed: Super Bowl XLV, 2/6/2011 — Nick Collins pick-six

Pittsburgh had just given up a 29-yard touchdown to Jordy Nelson to fall behind 7-0. Then on the Steelers’ next play from scrimmage, Howard Green hit Ben Roethlisberger just as he was launching a deep ball to Mike Wallace. The pass went short of its target, allowing Nick Collins to intercept it and return it 37 yards for a touchdown.

2/6/11 Super Bowl 45

Steelers trailing 7-0 in the 1st quarter.

Ben Roethlisberger is hit as he throws deep to Mike Wallace. Nick Collins picks it off and takes it to the house.#steelers #herewego pic.twitter.com/gmrn9QReoh — SteelersMarchSadness (@SteelrsMarchSad) February 26, 2024

No. 2 seed: AFC Wildcard at Broncos, 1/8/12 — Tebow to Thomas in OT

Broncos quarterback Tim Tebow completed just 9-of-20 passes in regulation, so Pittsburgh stacked the box in overtime, anticipating a run. Instead, Tebow found Demaryius Thomas in stride for the 80-yard, game-winning touchdown.

1/8/12 AFC Wildcard at Denver

First play of OT. Tim Tebow finds Demaryius Thomas in stride#steelers #herewego pic.twitter.com/oq9ayzIaJm — SteelersMarchSadness (@SteelrsMarchSad) February 26, 2024

versus...

No. 10 seed: AFC Championship vs. Chargers, 1/15/95 — Alfred Pupunu TD

Pittsburgh outgained San Diego 229-46 in total yards in the first half, and the trend appeared to continue in the third quarter. With the Chargers trailing 13-3, San Diego dialed up a play-action pass that caught Pittsburgh looking. Tight end Alfred Pupunu was wide open to complete a 43-yard touchdown that made the score 13-10.

1/15/95 AFC Championship in PGH

San Diego trailing 13-3 in the 3rd quarter.

Stan Humphries tosses a play-action pass to Alfred Pupunu for a 43-yard TD.#steelers #herewego pic.twitter.com/h8EioNtgon — SteelersMarchSadness (@SteelrsMarchSad) February 26, 2024

No. 3 seed: 1/27/02 AFC Championship vs. Patriots — Kordell’s second 4th quarter INT

Despite the interception just 43 seconds earlier, Pittsburgh had one more chance for a comeback, trailing 24-17 with 2:11 left in the game. This time, on a second-and-ten from his own 40, Kordell Stewart forced a pass to Plaxico Burress, despite the excellent coverage. The pass wasn’t even catchable, and Lawyer Milloy made the game-sealing interception.

1/27/02 AFC Championship

Down 24-17 with 2:11 left in the 4th.

2nd & 10 from the PIT 40.

Kordell Stewart throws to Plaxico Burgess in good coverage. Lawyer Milloy makes the interception.#steelers #herewego pic.twitter.com/JoZdUOSDCG — SteelersMarchSadness (@SteelrsMarchSad) February 26, 2024

versus...

No. 11 seed: AFC Wild Card at Chiefs, 1/8/94 — Montana forces OT

Even after the special teams debacle, Pittsburgh’s defense still managed to force a fourth down from the seven-yard line. However, Montana had plenty of time in the pocket and found Tim Barnett in the back of the end zone to tie the game at 24.

1/8/94 AFC Wildcard in Kansas City

Ahead 24-17 in the 4th.

Joe Montana finds Tim Barnett in the back of the end zone to force overtime.#steelers #herewego pic.twitter.com/1ytsqhqc9M — SteelersMarchSadness (@SteelrsMarchSad) February 26, 2024

No. 4 seed: 1/11/98 AFC Championship vs Broncos — Elway ends comeback hopes

Pittsburgh was trailing 24-21 at the two minute warning. Denver was facing a third-and-five on their own 15-yard line. A stop would give the Steelers a chance at a last second comeback. But John Elway spread the field with five targets and found Shannon Sharpe in man coverage with Jason Gildon. Gildon had his back to the throw, or he may have been able to make a play on the ball. Instead, Denver went into victory formation.

1/11/98 AFC Championship in PGH

Pittsburgh trailing 24-21.

Denver facing 3rd & 5 on their own 15.

John Elway connects with Shannon Sharpe for the game-clinching first down.#steelers #herewego pic.twitter.com/8SBRCe96tz — SteelersMarchSadness (@SteelrsMarchSad) February 26, 2024

versus...

No. 12 seed: AFC Championship vs. Dolphins, 12/31/72 — Larry Seiple’s fake punt

The Steelers had an early 7-0 lead against the perfect Dolphins with the momentum in the black and gold’s favor. In the second quarter, Miami faced a fourth-and-five at midfield, so Larry Seiple lined up at the Dolphin’s own 35 to receive the punt. Even though Don Shula did not call for the fake, the part-time rusher saw something he liked and took off for 37 yards. NFL Films called it the ‘turning point of the game.’ It would set up Earl Morrall’s nine-yard touchdown pass to fullback Larry Csonka to tie the game at seven, but more importantly, swinging the momentum in Miami’s favor.

12/31/72 AFC Championship in PGH

Leading 7-0 in the 2nd quarter.

4th & 5 from midfield.

Larry Seiple fakes the punt and takes off for 37 yards.#steelers #herewego pic.twitter.com/M3KUSgKPBh — SteelersMarchSadness (@SteelrsMarchSad) February 26, 2024

The Sweet 16 starts next week. Spread the word, and cast your votes!