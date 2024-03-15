 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Steelers March Sadness Tournament: Banana Split Bracket, Round 2

You choose which Steelers moments are the saddest

By Kyle Chrise
Wild Card Playoffs - Pittsburgh Steelers v Denver Broncos Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images

It’s the final day of round two of our Steelers March Sadness tournament, where the 64 worst moments in Steelers history are facing off until we crown a ‘champ.’ If you haven’t voted in the rest of our round 2 matchups, get caught up on Day 1, Day 2 & Day 3. Let’s get to the bracket!

Banana Split Bracket ‘24 round 2

No. 1 seed: Week 13 at Bengals, 12/4/17 — Shazier’s career-ending injury

It was the first quarter of Monday Night Football. Cincinnati had just entered the red zone on their opening drive, after picking off Ben Roethlisberger three plays earlier. Facing a second-and-five, Ryan Shazier appeared to make a routine tackle to prevent Josh Malone from getting the first down. In reality, he suffered a life-altering spinal cord injury that would end his career on the spot.

versus...

No. 8 seed: Super Bowl XLV, 2/6/2011 — Nick Collins pick-six

Pittsburgh had just given up a 29-yard touchdown to Jordy Nelson to fall behind 7-0. Then on the Steelers’ next play from scrimmage, Howard Green hit Ben Roethlisberger just as he was launching a deep ball to Mike Wallace. The pass went short of its target, allowing Nick Collins to intercept it and return it 37 yards for a touchdown.

Poll

Which Moment Moves On?

  • 77%
    1: Shazier injury
    (123 votes)
  • 22%
    8: Collins pick-6
    (35 votes)
No. 2 seed: AFC Wildcard at Broncos, 1/8/12 — Tebow to Thomas in OT

Broncos quarterback Tim Tebow completed just 9-of-20 passes in regulation, so Pittsburgh stacked the box in overtime, anticipating a run. Instead, Tebow found Demaryius Thomas in stride for the 80-yard, game-winning touchdown.

versus...

No. 10 seed: AFC Championship vs. Chargers, 1/15/95 — Alfred Pupunu TD

Pittsburgh outgained San Diego 229-46 in total yards in the first half, and the trend appeared to continue in the third quarter. With the Chargers trailing 13-3, San Diego dialed up a play-action pass that caught Pittsburgh looking. Tight end Alfred Pupunu was wide open to complete a 43-yard touchdown that made the score 13-10.

Poll

Which Moment Moves On?

  • 79%
    2: Tebow in OT
    (124 votes)
  • 20%
    10: Pupunu TD
    (32 votes)
No. 3 seed: 1/27/02 AFC Championship vs. Patriots — Kordell’s second 4th quarter INT

Despite the interception just 43 seconds earlier, Pittsburgh had one more chance for a comeback, trailing 24-17 with 2:11 left in the game. This time, on a second-and-ten from his own 40, Kordell Stewart forced a pass to Plaxico Burress, despite the excellent coverage. The pass wasn’t even catchable, and Lawyer Milloy made the game-sealing interception.

versus...

No. 11 seed: AFC Wild Card at Chiefs, 1/8/94 — Montana forces OT

Even after the special teams debacle, Pittsburgh’s defense still managed to force a fourth down from the seven-yard line. However, Montana had plenty of time in the pocket and found Tim Barnett in the back of the end zone to tie the game at 24.

Poll

Which Moment Moves On?

  • 76%
    3: Kordell INT
    (118 votes)
  • 23%
    11: Montana comeback
    (36 votes)
No. 4 seed: 1/11/98 AFC Championship vs Broncos — Elway ends comeback hopes

Pittsburgh was trailing 24-21 at the two minute warning. Denver was facing a third-and-five on their own 15-yard line. A stop would give the Steelers a chance at a last second comeback. But John Elway spread the field with five targets and found Shannon Sharpe in man coverage with Jason Gildon. Gildon had his back to the throw, or he may have been able to make a play on the ball. Instead, Denver went into victory formation.

versus...

No. 12 seed: AFC Championship vs. Dolphins, 12/31/72 — Larry Seiple’s fake punt

The Steelers had an early 7-0 lead against the perfect Dolphins with the momentum in the black and gold’s favor. In the second quarter, Miami faced a fourth-and-five at midfield, so Larry Seiple lined up at the Dolphin’s own 35 to receive the punt. Even though Don Shula did not call for the fake, the part-time rusher saw something he liked and took off for 37 yards. NFL Films called it the ‘turning point of the game.’ It would set up Earl Morrall’s nine-yard touchdown pass to fullback Larry Csonka to tie the game at seven, but more importantly, swinging the momentum in Miami’s favor.

Poll

Which Moment Moves On?

  • 50%
    4: Elway comeback
    (78 votes)
  • 49%
    12: Miami’s fake punt
    (75 votes)
The Sweet 16 starts next week. Spread the word, and cast your votes!

