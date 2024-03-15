Friday mailbag: What will the Steelers do with the 20th overall pick?

Welcome to the Steelers Friday mailbag, where your questions get answered bi-weekly through the offseason. Thank you to the BTSC community for the continued support. Time to open the envelopes

Q: Assuming the Steelers stay put at 1:20, what are your favorite, realistic, prospects at the following positions?

1) WR

2) CB

3) C

4) OT

5) Other (S, RB, QB, IOL, etc.)- Deutsch757

A: Wide receiver: Brian Thomas out of LSU and Ladd McConkey out of Georgia. Troy Franklin from Oregon would also be a good one.

Cornerback: Quinyon Mitchell from Toledo is my favorite CB in the draft. Nate Wiggins from Clemson would be a good grab here, as well.

Center: Jackson Powers-Johnson is the only center I see going in the first round. If they wait to the second round to get Zach Frazier, that’s the longest I see them waiting. Don’t want another Kendrick Green situation.

Offensive tackle: There isn’t a shortage in this class. Amarius Mims from Georgia would be my first choice. Troy Fautanu from Washington would be a good choice in this spot, too.

Other: I don’t know if he jumps into the first round, but I love defensive tackle T’Vondre Sweat out of Texas. Payton Wilson the linebacker out of NC State is another draft crush, but the Steelers don’t need off-ball linebackers, which is a nice change.

Q: With the way Tomlin painfully delayed the starter-ship of rookies JPJ and Broderick Jones last yr, do you see him doing the same next yr for early round Center/DB/WR/OT etc, as well?- StillGrill

A: I can’t see it happening with whomever they take at center just because they don’t have another one on the roster. If they go center first or second round, they’re starting. Now let’s say they take a cornerback round one. They just traded for Donte Jackson. I could see a situation where JPJ and Jackson are the starters for the first 4-6 weeks until they feel absolutely comfortable that said rookie is ready. However, that’s also assuming that Jackson is as bad as Levi Wallace, which I don’t think he will be. If they go receiver, that receiver is starting, they have no one else. Offensive tackle? I truly hope they don’t try the Dan Moore thing again- he’s not a good starter.

Q: Do you like the Diontae Johnson trade and what do you think Donte Jackson can bring to the steelers cornerback room?- Jordan87me

A: I’m definitely in the minority of people who thought the trade was fine. Could they have gotten a higher draft pick? Maybe, but the NFL is showing they aren’t going to trade high draft picks for veteran receivers, they’ll just draft their own unless you’re a Tee Higgins or a Justin Jefferson type player. They weren’t going to extend him, so they may as well get something for him. I’m unbothered by it.

Q: Now that Mason Rudolph is gone, who will become the next Most Hated Steeler in the minds of the fans? I’m thinking it will be someone on the O-line or defensive backfield.- p-squared

A: I don’t think fans hated Rudolph at all. At least not this past year. If anything, they rallied around him. Previous years, yes his relationship with the fans was brutal. I was at the preseason opener in 2022 and he was the second quarterback to take the field- fans boo’d him to death because he wasn’t Kenny Pickett. And then he immediately threw a dot to George Pickens in the back of the end zone. I’ve always liked Mason, and I wish him nothing but the best.

Q: As of right now, we have plenty of holes on the roster. C and WR literally have vacancies right now. Most fans would agree about the need to upgrade at other positions such as along the OL & Safety. Other positions like the DL need more depth at minimum, but an ideal state would be to find eventual successors to long-time starters. Of the remaining spots, which would you prioritize filling via FA vs the draft?- ThePen_isMightier

A: Offensive line should be the draft priority early. You aren’t going to find a long-term franchise tackle on the market, and all of the centers have found new homes. They need to sign at least one receiver, but they are also flying off the board. Perhaps a sneaky trade for a receiver? We’re seeing it won’t take much to get one. In a perfect world, they’d send a fourth and a seventh for a good No. 2 receiver, sign a capable slot No. 3 WR, draft an OT and C in the first two rounds, a cornerback in the third, and another receiver in the fourth. Every team is going to have at least one hole, so it won’t be perfect, but that would be how I’d go about it.

Q: Any bold predictions for additional FA signings or trades the Steelers make between now and the draft?- ThePen_isMightier

A: I do think they make a move for a noteworthy receiver. Whether that means signing Hunter Renfrow, Tyler Boyd, or K.J. Osborn, trading for a receiver, or both. If they do trade for someone, Courtland Sutton is the biggest name I’d keep an eye on. Van Jefferson from Atlanta is another. He’s a good blocker, can be a threat deep, and was with Arthur Smith last season. I could see Pittsburgh trading a late-pick for him.