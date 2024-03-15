Russell Wilson, Patrick Queen, DeShon Elliott win their Steelers introductory pressers

The Pittsburgh Steelers introduced their key free agency signings in an introductory press conference Friday, including linebacker Patrick Queen, quarterback Russell Wilson and safety DeShon Elliott.

First up was linebacker Patrick Queen.

Queen was the first in the free agency class introduced, with the media having plenty of fun highlighting the fact that he came over from an AFC North Rival. When asked what attracted Queen to the Steelers as a suitor in free agency, he said, “That guy right there,” referring to HC Mike Tomlin. “I think just the organization itself — known for winning, known for great defense, and they’ve got a bunch of stars over here. I just wanted to come and be a part of that — come and be that extra piece to try to win.”

Queen will also be reunited with a former teammate, safety DeShon Elliott, who the Steelers also introduced in free agency. “He’s another dog, another guy that’s fierce. Just loves to go down and hit people, and he can cover as well, so when you’ve got a guy like that who can do both, the defense can do more.”

Queen also had plenty to say about running back Jaylen Warren, with whom he says he had a bit of a “personal rivalry” during his time with the Ravens.

Queen signed a three-year contract worth $41 million, making him the sixth-highest-paid inside linebacker in the league with a $13.67 million average annual value. Brooke Pryor of ESPN also notes that Queen is set to wear No. 6 for the Steelers.

Next up was quarterback Russell Wilson.

From the moment he stepped up to the podium, Wilson’s excitement to be a Pittsburgh Steeler was palpable.

“The reason I wanted to come here is because I wanted to be able to win championships with Coach Tomlin and these guys in the locker room. We’ve got some amazing players, guys like Cam Heyward, a guy who’s been [Walter Payton NFL] Man of the Year, a guy who’s impacted so many people. I got to talk to him for a little while during this process. And, obviously, Mr. T.J. Watt Himself — a guy who should be Defensive Player [of the Year] I don’t know how many times — maybe this is his third or fourth time he could have won it. But just a tremendous athlete, a tremendous player, a tremendous competitor. Guys like Minkah [Fitzpatrick], you know, George Pickens... just so many other great players along the way.”

When asked what kind of role the Steelers had outlined for Wilson in the process of signing, Wilson responded without any slight to third-year quarterback Kenny Pickett. “I’m expecting us to win. I’m expecting us to do everything we can to enjoy this process and get better every single day. I think the gift of this game is you get to go out there and try to be the best version of you every day. Fortunately, this is going to be my 13th year in the league. Most of those years have been exciting and fun. One or two years? Eh. You know, you get back to it, and I’m just excited to be the best version of myself every day and bring that to the table. I know what it looks like to win. Coach [Tomlin] obviously knows what it looks like to win. This team does, and this city does, more importantly, so I’m excited about it.”

Wilson gave some valuable insight into the conversations that led up to his visit with the team In Pittsburgh, including Zoom conversations and Facetime calls with players like Cam Heyward, T.J. Watt and Minkah Fitzpatrick, as well as Omar Khan and Mike Tomlin. “These were supposed to be a 15 to 20-minute conversation, and next thing you know, it was an hour and a half later.”

He noted that he reached out to former first-round quarterback Kenny Pickett after he made the decision to sign his one-year, $1.2 million deal with Pittsburgh. “As soon as I made the decision to come here, I texted Kenny and got to talk to him a little bit and just tell him, ‘Hey, every day we go out there and be the best versions of ourselves and try to make this team better,’ and so that was cool.”

ESPN’s Brooke Pryor asked Wilson what he took away from his past two seasons with the Broncos that he can apply now to his time with the Steelers. “It’s kind of like relationships. Every relationship, you learn from different experiences, but you also don’t want to look at the good things and the bad things from a relationship and try to marry it up with this one. I go into every situation new.” Rather than painting his experience with the Broncos in a negative sense, he spoke about the joy he found in building relationships with the team, first and foremost — something that the Steelers will undoubtedly like to hear as they look to revamp the culture of this lockerroom.

If there’s any single word to describe Wilson’s perceived emotional state, it’s “amped.” He shared his excitement to immediately head to the weight room and work out with “the guys” right after officially signing his contract. He spoke passionately about his work ethic and dedication to self-improvement — which no one can argue with, particularly after a report broke back in 2022 that he worked out on the plane for several hours (while his teammates tried to sleep, yikes) on their way to an international game.

Finally, it was safety DeShon Elliott.

Elliott opened up his presser wearing a Steelers ballcap, leaning into the microphone.

The first words out of his mouth?

“Happy birthday to Mike Tomlin, guys. He turned 32 today, guys. Happy birthday!” Of course, Tomlin didn’t turn 32 today. He did turn 52, however. Elliott laid out a big smile before opening up for questions.

When asked what drew him to sign with the Steelers, Elliott pointed squarely at the Steelers logo behind him. “That logo. This is championship football. This is a culture. This is real smash-mouth, real gritty, cold-weather-game football. Why else would you not want to play here? Growing up, watching Troy Polamalu play, the Steel Curtain... like, this is real football. I’m excited to be here.”

“I think that’s an attribute I have in my game — my natural physical nature. I think all four teams in the AFC North are physical teams and it’s a brand of football that a lot of the NFL doesn’t have. So, I think being able to get back here in this part of the league, it shows the culture, and it’s a part of my DNA.”

All things considered, each of the Steelers’ new free agent signings were big winners in their introductory press conferences, with all signs pointing to a willingness to establish culture for this team from Day 1.

Now, it’s time to translate those intangibles to play on the field and win some football games.