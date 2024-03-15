Kenny Pickett’s departure was needed, and now the Steelers can move on

They really went and did it.

The Pittsburgh Steelers traded former first-round pick Kenny Pickett and a fourth round pick to the Philadelphia Eagle for a 2024 third-round pick and two 2025 seventh-round picks.

This is a move that needed to be made, and frankly was sealed once the Steelers decided to stick with Mason Rudolph as their starter late in 2023. Once Pittsburgh’s offense took off against the Cincinnati Bengals in a 34-11 win just two days before Christmas, the writing was on the wall. Rudolph threw for 290 yards and two touchdowns, and the Steelers scored 30 points for the first time all season.

The very next week is where the drama began. Mike Tomlin kept the ball in Rudolph’s hands, with Mitch Trubisky as the backup. In a report from Derrick Bell of Steelers Now that has now been confirmed by Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Pickett refused to dress as the third quarterback.

The Steelers made the move because of the way Pickett was poorly handling the arrival of Russell Wilson, according to sources. That came on the heels of Pickett's behavior last season when he refused to dress as the emergency third quarterback in Seattle in Week 17.

The Steelers defeated the Seahawks 30-23, marking the first time they scored 30 points in consecutive games since Weeks 5 & 6 of 2020. Then the Steelers won once again in a downpour in Baltimore off the strength of a Rudolph touchdown pass to Diontae Johnson to secure a 10-7 season. And after the Tennessee Titans upset the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Steelers snuck into the playoffs as the No. 7 seed.

While Pittsburgh came up short against Buffalo in the Wildcard round, it wasn’t for lack of effort by Rudolph, who brought the Steelers back from a 21-0 deficit to bridge the gap to 24-17 in the fourth quarter. Unfortunately, the Bills’ offense was too strong for the Steelers’ defense, and Buffalo would ice the win with another touchdown to advance with a 31-17 win.

Since then, Omar Khan preached that the Steelers had confidence in Kenny Pickett. Mike Tomlin was outright about outside competition being brought in to push Pickett. However, it has become evident that Pickett lost the locker room, and his teammates knew he wasn’t the guy.

Cam Heyward spent an hour on facetime with Russell Wilson in an effort to recruit him to the Steelers, according to Wilson himself at his introductory press conference. Other players, including T.J. Watt, Minkah Fitzpatrick, and Pat Freiermuth were all named by Wilson as guys who pushed for him to join them in Pittsburgh. Once Wilson did get signed, Pickett was reportedly not happy. The locker room lost faith and actively recruited his replacement, and it’s not hard to see why. Pickett has 13 touchdown passes in 25 starts- Wilson had 26 touchdown passes last season alone. Pickett also has the lowest touchdown percentage in NFL history amongst all 315 quarterbacks with at least 500 pass attempts, and he is the only one with a touchdown percentage lower than two percent.

Once the team got anything close to resembling competent quarterback play, it was evident they couldn’t go back to what Pickett was giving them. And while the scrutiny of former offensive coordinator Matt Canada is more than warranted, Pickett also consistently missed open targets, pirouetted into sacks, and wasn’t progressing nearly enough to show that he had the potential to be an elite franchise quarterback.

Now, the Steelers can move forward with Wilson, continue building a good roster around him, and gear towards whatever 2024 has in store, rinsing their hands clean of a first-round pick that never lived up to the hype.