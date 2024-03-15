 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Report: Steelers signing WR Van Jefferson

The Steelers add free agent wide receiver depth.

By Ryland Bickley
Van Jefferson #12 of the Los Angeles Rams looks on from the sideline prior to at Paycor Stadium on September 25, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images

The Steelers are finally making a free agent move to acquire a wide receiver. Per the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Gerry Dulac, the Steelers are signing wideout Van Jefferson to a one-year deal.

The move has also been reported by The 33rd Team’s Ari Meirov.

As Dulac notes, the move is likely for depth purposes, with the Steelers still having a need at wide receiver following the signing.

Jefferson was a second-round pick by the Los Angeles Rams in 2020. Last year, he was traded to the Falcons mid-season, where his head coach was now-Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith. In 2023, Jefferson recorded 20 catches for 209 yards and no touchdowns. His best year came in 2021 with the Rams, where he had 50 catches for 802 yards and six touchdowns, winning a Super Bowl with Los Angeles later that season.

Jefferson is the son of current NFL wide receivers coach and former NFL wide receiver Shawn Jefferson. Coming out of college, Van was regarded as a technically-sound, quicker-than-fast receiver who was a little undersized (6’1, 200 pounds).

Jefferson has put up solid production over his career as a reliable WR3-4 type. Per The Athletic’s Mark Kaboly, the signing has “no impact” on the Steelers’ chances of landing free agent wide receiver Tyler Boyd.

