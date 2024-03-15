Friday Happy Hour: Free agency fallout edit

Happy Friday, y’all! Busy first week of free agency. Now, it’s time to kick back and relax with your fellow Steelers fans to talk about and digest all of the action!
- Give us your thoughts on the Kenny Pickett’s trade to the Eagles. How does it feel to be moving on?
- What’s your grade for Omar Khan so far in free agency?
- What’s your confidence level in Russell Wilson?
- Who would you like to see as his backup in 2024?
- Which plan would you prefer to address the center position — sign former Dolphins center Connor Williams (recovering from a late-season torn ACL in 2023) and a stopgap option in free agency, or using a top end draft pick on the position for a guy like Jackson Powers-Johnson?
Happy free agency, y’all!
