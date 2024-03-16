Saturday Night Open Thread

I’m out of town to celebrate my anniversary (Friday) with the lovely Mrs. SNW and St. Patrick’s Day. I won’t be home to walk Henry until Tuesday, so I don’t expect a lot of free agent activity over the weekend. As of this writing, Friday Night, it kind of looks like some may be getting their wish and the team is in full blown rebuild mode.

Do you celebrate St. Patrick’s Day?

Any particular food and drink items for above?

On a scale of 1-10, 1 being hate the idea and 10 thinking they should, where are you on blowing the team up and starting over?

Who do you give the most credit for the activity so far in free agency?