Updated NFL free agent list: Who will be the Steelers’ next signing?

The initial frenzy of free agent signings has died down, but the Steelers roster is a bit lacking. Thin at C, WR, and QB among other positions, you may be asking who is even still available. With the exception of OT Andre Dillard being released Saturday morning, the following info comes from a Friday night Yahoo Sports article.

Quarterback

Ryan Tannehill

Joshua Dobbs

Carson Wentz

Wide Receiver

Mike Williams

Michael Thomas

Odell Beckham Jr.

Hunter Renfrow

Tyler Boyd

K.J. Osborn

Michael Gallup

Marquez Valdes-Scantling

Offensive Line

Trent Brown (T)

DJ Humphries (T)

Donovan Smith (T)

Andre Dillard (T)

Connor Williams (C/G)

Kevin Zeitler (G)

Dalton Risner (G)

Defensive Line

Chase Young (DE)

Calais Campbell (DE)

Jadeveon Clowney (EDGE)

Tyus Bowser (EDGE)

Emmanuel Ogbah (EDGE)

Teair Tart (DT)

Linebacker

Tyrel Dodson

Jerome Baker

Oren Burks

Safety

Kyle Dugger (transition-tagged)

Justin Simmons

Julian Blackmon

Jamal Adams

Quandre Diggs

Micah Hyde

Eddie Jackson

Cornerback

Stephon Gilmore

Xavien Howard

Adoree’ Jackson

Tre’Davious White

Kristian Fulton

Steven Nelson

Avonte Maddox

Ahkello Witherspoon

The Steelers currently have about $15 million in cap space per Spotrac, so there is an ability to sign more players without an immediate need to create cap space through veteran restructures or extensions. So if you are Omar Khan, who are you going after? If there’s one thing we have learned so far in the 2024 Steeler offseason, it’s to expect the unexpected.