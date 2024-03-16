Updated NFL free agent list: Who will be the Steelers’ next signing?

The initial frenzy of free agent signings has died down, but the Steelers roster is a bit lacking. Thin at C, WR, and QB among other positions, you may be asking who is even still available. With the exception of OT Andre Dillard being released Saturday morning, the following info comes from a Friday night Yahoo Sports article.
Quarterback
- Ryan Tannehill
- Joshua Dobbs
- Carson Wentz
Wide Receiver
- Mike Williams
- Michael Thomas
- Odell Beckham Jr.
- Hunter Renfrow
- Tyler Boyd
- K.J. Osborn
- Michael Gallup
- Marquez Valdes-Scantling
Offensive Line
- Trent Brown (T)
- DJ Humphries (T)
- Donovan Smith (T)
- Andre Dillard (T)
- Connor Williams (C/G)
- Kevin Zeitler (G)
- Dalton Risner (G)
Defensive Line
- Chase Young (DE)
- Calais Campbell (DE)
- Jadeveon Clowney (EDGE)
- Tyus Bowser (EDGE)
- Emmanuel Ogbah (EDGE)
- Teair Tart (DT)
Linebacker
- Tyrel Dodson
- Jerome Baker
- Oren Burks
Safety
- Kyle Dugger (transition-tagged)
- Justin Simmons
- Julian Blackmon
- Jamal Adams
- Quandre Diggs
- Micah Hyde
- Eddie Jackson
Cornerback
- Stephon Gilmore
- Xavien Howard
- Adoree’ Jackson
- Tre’Davious White
- Kristian Fulton
- Steven Nelson
- Avonte Maddox
- Ahkello Witherspoon
The Steelers currently have about $15 million in cap space per Spotrac, so there is an ability to sign more players without an immediate need to create cap space through veteran restructures or extensions. So if you are Omar Khan, who are you going after? If there’s one thing we have learned so far in the 2024 Steeler offseason, it’s to expect the unexpected.
Loading comments...