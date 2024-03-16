 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Terrible Towel Tales: The Steelers are back on the Justin Fields train

Steelers news and commentary from Saturday, March 16th

By Jarrett Bailey
Chicago Bears v Green Bay Packers Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Welcome to the Terrible Towel Tales, where we’ll highlight some of the latest stories permeating Steelers media for your reading pleasure every Monday through Saturday. In today’s news…

Sources: Steelers Interested in Bears QB Justin Fields | Nick Farabaugh, Steelers Now

The Pittsburgh Steelers are interested in acquiring Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields, according to multiple league sources. Pittsburgh traded their young quarterback Kenny Pickett to the Philadelphia Eagles on Friday, and have explored a potential trade for Fields.

According to multiple sources, the market Fields has in the NFL was described by sources as ‘lukewarm,’, and the difference between the trade occurring to most teams at this point is the price that Chicago believes is fair for Fields. Pittsburgh had talks or preliminary interest in a potential Fields trade dating back to the NFL Combine, but the price was too high.

Russell Wilson opens up about why he chose Steelers in free agency | Bryan Fonseca, New York Post

Russell Wilson may have signed a one-year deal with the Steelers, but he’s planning on making it a long-term commitment.

In a video interview with the Steelers’ team website on Friday, Wilson said he doesn’t view his deal as a one-and-done stop, despite penning a short-term pact.

“I see it as a long-term goal,” Wilson, 35, insisted. “I want to be part of the Pittsburgh community for a really long time and I’m really excited about that.

Kaboly: Kenny Pickett trade signals new Steelers way — get on board or get on out | Mark Kaboly, The Athletic

The hollow platitudes only grew over the years before things reached a breaking point this past season. Something had to be done now, with a clear message attached.

Perhaps it was an order from owner Art Rooney II, or something general manager Omar Khan took upon himself to do, or Tomlin finally realizing that his trite volunteers-not-hostages quip wasn’t effective without consequences. Whatever it was, the team’s moves this week suggest the motto has changed: Get on board or get on out … this time with real consequences.

Malcontents have been replaced by people who want to be part of the team. If you don’t want to be part of the Pittsburgh Steelers, then goodbye. This has happened at many levels of the organization since the end of the 2023 season.

