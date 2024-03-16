Steelers’ trade for Justin Fields is a win-win

The Pittsburgh Steelers have had arguably their most eventful offseason week in team history.

Just one day after introducing quarterback Russell Wilson, linebacker Patrick Queen, and safety DeShon Elliott, as well as trading quarterback Kenny Pickett to the Philadelphia Eagles, Omar Khan is back at it again with the roster moves. The Steelers acquired quarterback Justin Fields from the Chicago Bears for a 2025 sixth-round pick that has the potential to become a fourth-round pick.

This move is a win-win for the Steelers. The best case scenario for Pittsburgh is that Russell Wilson plays well all season and he leads them to a playoff berth. However, if Wilson does struggle, the Steelers can feel confident in handing the keys to Fields, who has started for the past three years and accumulated 54 touchdowns in that span. If Fields plays well in that situation, or say he has to come in for x amount of games should Wilson get injured and plays well, then that’s a job well-done.

The worst outcome for the Steelers is that both Wilson and Fields fail to rise to the occasion and are both gone in 2025. Even so, the Steelers gave up practically nothing for each of them and can cut their losses should that be the case.

While Wilson is the starter, I fully expect Arthur Smith to have a Justin Fields package. Think Taysom Hill in New Orleans sans being a receiver on certain plays. Pittsburgh isn’t going to make Fields a Kordell Stewart-type where they have him play receiver, but they can utilize his ability to run, as well as his powerful arm for a select number of snaps per game.

This is a great trade for the Steelers, and a sign that times are changing. No longer will fans be able to just write off this time of year and know that the Steelers won’t make any substantial moves- that way of thinking left with Kevin Colbert. Omar Khan is showing that anything is on the table. Whether it be sending players away or bringing players in, nothing is impossible.