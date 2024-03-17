Steelers mock draft 2024: Fixing the OL for Pittsburgh’s new QBs

The Pittsburgh Steelers had a busy first week of free agency, rebuilding their quarterback's room from the likes of Kenny Pickett to now starter Russell Wilson backed up by former 11th overall pick Justin Fields. With those moves in place, here’s our latest Pittsburgh Steelers mock-draft — which you’ll note, is entirely absent of quarterbacks.

Steelers draft needs: WR, C, OT, CB, DE, ILB

Round 1, pick 20: Jackson Powers-Johnson, C, Oregon

The Steelers will sign a veteran center in free agency — one with some experience. However, they opted not to sign a starting center for a reason; the options in the draft have higher upside. The Steelers would run the card up for this selection, as Jackson Powers-Johnson is pro ready and a Day 1 starter coming out of Oregon.

Round 2, pick 51: Roger Rosengarten, OT, Washington

The Steelers need to get more athletic at the tackle position. Enter Washington tackle Roger Rosengarten, who’s got a much higher ceiling than Moore as he can play right or left tackle which gives Broderick Jones a chance to spend the summer working at left tackle. Rosengarten and Jones along with Powers-Johnson in the middle being flanked by Isaac Seumalo and James Daniels at the guard positions. That lineup would give the Steelers the best offensive line group they’ve had in a while.

Round 3, pick 84: Xavier Legette, WR, South Carolina

The Steelers could still bring in veteran Tyler Boyd, and also recently signed receiver Van Jefferson in free agency. They still have holes to fill, however, and it’s highly unlikely they won’t draft one with such a good class. At 6’1, 221 pounds, South Carolina wideout Xavier Legette would give them solid option lining up opposite George Pickens after a breakout season in 2023. They have to surround their quarterback with a solid receiver core.

Round 3, pick 98: Mason Smith, DE, LSU

You can’t say enough good things about veteran DT Cam Heyward, on and off the field. But, there is only so much gas left in the tank once a player reaches their mid-thirties. Playing such a physically demanding position as he has done for this long, the end is much closer than you might think.

The best thing for the Steelers future is to have the next man up, ready to go whenever that time comes. Smith is athletic, he fits the Steelers ideal defensive end type perfectly. He should be able to smoothly slide in behind Heyward and Larry Ogunjobi giving them rest during games. That could really benefit the defense when it comes time for the playoffs, as the defensive line would be well-rested and ready to go.

Round 4, Pick 119: Khyree Jackson, CB, Oregon

The Steelers traded for Carolina Panthers cornerback Donte Jackson. However, they need to continue adding speed and athleticism to their cornerback room. The AFC is loaded with very talented receivers, and this draft class will only add more. In order to reach their ultimate goals in not only reaching the playoffs, but making some noise they are going to have to be able to cover those receivers. Joey Porter Jr. was an excellent start, now they continue here to surround him with talented teammates.

Jackson is a continuation of the teams move towards taller, long armed cornerbacks who are able to use their length to disrupt receivers.

Round 6, No. 178: Tommy Eichenberg, ILB, OSU

Patrick Queen was a superb addition by the Steelers in free agency. While Elandon Roberts and Queen should make for a fine pairing in 2024, the future at the position aside Queen is up in the air. Cole Holcomb doesn’t seem like he’ll be ready to start the season, and that has to call his future into question. Will he return to his pre-injury form? What happens to he and Roberts in 2025?

Well, there’s no time like the present to begin preparing for the future after those two. Tommy Eichenberg should be able to be a very good understudy to Roberts and possibly supplant him next season, while also insulating the team against Holcomb not returning to form.

Round 6, No. 195: Nehemiah Pritchett, CB, Auburn

The 2024 NFL Draft has a solid cornerback class, so the Steelers decide to double dip at the position with Pritchett. Cincinnati Bengals receiver Jamarr Chase is a stud, so is quarterback Joe Burrow. Baltimore Ravens receiver Zay Flowers looks like a problem, the Cleveland Browns have receiver Amari Cooper and just traded for Jerry Jeudy. The coverage in the Steelers secondary has to be better, and they decide to fight fire with fire here.

